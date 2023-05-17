Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Preps For High Pressure, Roy Williams Stuck On I-40, And Did Ja Morant Use AI To Craft Apology?

Videos by OutKick

I’m back

• Harvey D. writes:

Hope all is well with you. That, or you got a severe case of anal glaucoma (I don’t see my ass coming in to work today!) You and the gang are the s–t!

Kinsey:

My son was in the hospital from Sunday night until being released Thursday afternoon due to difficulty breathing after having an asthmatic reaction to what we believe were allergies. It was his first asthmatic episode, so the last two days-plus have been a big learning experience for all of us. The good news is that it was caught in time and now he’s on the fast track to being back to living life without oxygen in his nose.

It’s time to get back on a long streak of unplanned days off.

La Grange, TX

• Travel ball hardo Chris B. in Houston writes:

Queue the old ZZ Top song…

I saw this place (see attached) on my way to Austin and it seemed so up your alley that I pulled over on the side of the highway on my way back and took these pics for you. Hwy 71 near La Grange, TX

The song is about the old “chicken ranch” whore house and has nothing to do with these political airplanes. I just like the old song so any time I drive through there I jam out to it.

Seattle advice

• Rob in Little Elm, TX writes:

So, Nick is going to spend a day or two in Seattle, huh? I was a Police Officer in South Seattle and the surrounding area for over 22 years and was born and raised in Western WA. Wasn’t looking to leave but came home one day to being told by my beautiful Southern Bride that she’d had enough of the rain and gloom…she was moving to Texas or Florida, she was taking the dogs and kids…BUT….I was welcome to come with her.

And I did, best decision of my life.

Now that we’re in Texas going on 18 years, I’m not looking back. I still have family and friends in and around Seattle. Seattle used to be, IMO, one of the most beautiful cities in the country…but that was then. Today it can be downright dangerous, so Nick and the family need to be smart, cautious and careful in their travels.

Lots of TO DO’s (great breweries, Space Needle, Seattle Center, the MPOP and the Science Fiction Hall of Fame, Ferry rides to Bremerton, etc….) and NOT TO DO’s (Underground Tour…just don’t. Pike Street Market after dark, etc…). Nick is welcome to reach out to me anytime. I just had a buddy whose a retired ATF Agent take his wife to Seattle for a weekend, as she’d always wanted to visit, and he really appreciated my advice, so there must me SOME value to it!

Thanks again, keep up the SC Nation effort, continue to look forward to it every day.

Need advice on a romantic rendezvous in the UP of Michigan

• Owen B. writes:

Joe – thanks for the TNML sticker and all you do for the SC community. The wife and I are leaving ATL in early June and flying to Detroit with eyes on driving to the UP and seeing the sights for a few days. Any recommendations from you and the SC community would be welcomed and appreciated.

Kinsey:

Without knowing much about Owen B. or what he and his wife consider romantic, I think his best bet is to stay in the Traverse City area and then venture out from there. You cannot go wrong driving MI-22 from Traverse up along Grand Traverse Bay and then over to Leland, MI along Lake Michigan. From there, you head south to Sleeping Bear Dunes for a hike to the top and a crazy view of Lake Michigan. If you’re not too worn out or you want to see more of the scenery, head south to Frankfort before making your way back to Traverse.

Just be cognizant of speed limits once you hop off MI-22. A local sheriff who had to be in his late 70s, early 80s popped me a few years ago in a speed trap area that he admitted was a speed trap. He marked me down for 5 over the speed limit and gave me a ticket. It was the first speeding ticket I’d received in at least 20 years.

If you’re into wine, just do a search for Traverse wineries. It’s not my thing.

And then there’s always Mackinac Island for romance. My buddy Canoe Kirk and his wife, TNML rules analyst, Holly went up there a few years back and he had a sweet setup at an Airbnb with a hot tub. There’s also Charlevoix and Petosky along the shores of Grand Traverse and Little Traverse Bay.

I could go on and on.

Honestly, we might need a little more intel from Owen because we don’t know if they’re into golfing, hiking, fishing, canoeing, wine, food, art, sports, chasing sunsets or chasing sunrises.

One other thing for those of you who might be considering a similar trip: the weather.

Keep in mind early June around Traverse can be cold. Mrs. Screencaps and I have been to Empire, MI on Lake Michigan in early June in brutal conditions and last summer we returned in late July to brutal conditions. It’s Up North®. Be prepared for a crappy weather day followed by Pure Michigan®.

LIV Golf review

• Mike D. writes:

Joe, watched the LIV golf coverage this weekend on the internet (no commercials) and was greatly impressed. What I really liked was that all of the players started at the same time so everyone was facing the same weather conditions.

With a 2-hour weather delay it can help or hurt golfers for the remainder of the holes but with all players playing at the same time no one has an advantage. And with everyone playing at the same time there is too much content available and they mostly just show the shots being hit.

When you watch the PGA tour coverage, they can stay on a player for 2 or 3 minutes just to hit a shot (especially Tiger). I tried flipping back and forth between the 2 tournaments and quickly lost interest in the Byron Nelson. The commentators were decent, Feherty was great as always. For me it is a good product and will watch more in the future.

With that said, if LIV can get world ranking points it is only a matter of time before the majority of the top ranked players switch over. The Friday – Sunday playing schedule is a serious plus. If one of the LIV players can win this week at the PGA Championship it would really help their cause.

Should a trans hold the women’s all-time Jeopardy wins streak?

• John from SD writes:

So, sports and Bud Light aren’t the only things that are disparaging women’s accomplishments.

Dated by a year and a half (original story) this person was on Jeopardy Masters last night. “Schneider (female transgender) has remained in headlines in recent weeks due to her long-standing run on the show. By Dec. 1, 2021, the engineering manager from Oakland had won her 10th consecutive game with a total of $380,200.

Amy Schneider ‘Jeopardy’ top all-time ‘female’ earner / via Jeopardy

On December 28, she made history by winning the 21st time in a row and broke the record for most wins by a woman, which was previously set by Julia Collins in 2014. To date, she has had 23 straight victories, earning $855,600.”

Kinsey:

It just happens I wrote about Schneider’s big accomplishment in 2021. It’s fascinating how the women’s rights movements just ignore this stuff and continue to let it boil up without taking a stand for biological females. Makes you stop and think.

Deep thinking

Dave C. writes:

This was sent to me by a buddy. Thought you would enjoy it or could use it in a column.

I mowed the lawn Thursday, and after doing so

I sat down and had a cold beer.

The day was really quite beautiful, and the drink facilitated some deep thinking.



My wife walked by and asked me what I was doing, and I said nothing.

The reason I said “nothing” instead of saying “just thinking” is because she then would have asked, “About what?”

At that point I would have had to explain that men are deep thinkers about various topics, which would lead to other questions.



Finally I pondered an age old question: Is giving birth more painful than getting kicked in the nuts?



Women always maintain that giving birth is way more painful than a guy getting kicked in the nuts, but how could they know?

Well, after another beer, and some more heavy deductive thinking, I have come up with an answer to that question.



Getting kicked in the nuts is more painful than having a baby, and even though I obviously couldn’t really know, here is the reason for my conclusion:

A year or so after giving birth, a woman will often say, “It might be nice to have another child.”



But you never hear a guy say, “You know, I think I would like another kick in the nuts.”

I rest my case.



Time for another beer. Then maybe a nap.

More Dadvice

• Andy from Knoxville, TN writes:

Joe, thanks for continuing to make the best space on the internet! I know I am a bit late but here is the best piece of advice my dad ever gave me:

Always go towards something, not away from something.

The context is that I was contemplating leaving the Marine Corps; I was burnt out and ready to do anything else. There’s a long story to be told maybe at a Screencaps get together, but the bottom line is this: have a plan or find a new passion (or both) but always move purposefully to the next thing, don’t simply run away from the current situation.

I have given this advice many times to friends as they have retired or left the service or look to leave bad jobs and they always take a minute and reflect and then say “that’s good advice”.

Keep up the good work!

• John L. writes:

From the guy who used to run our office in Sydney on his hiring standards: “You can teach a pretty girl to type, but you can’t teach an ugly girl to be pretty.”

And the corollary from our local car wash owner: “You’ll lose money chasing women, but you’ll never lose women chasing money.”

That’s it for this morning. I’m getting back into the routine after two stressful days.

Let’s have a great day across this incredible place we call home. The birds are singing and the sun is out. It’s time to have another great day of life.

