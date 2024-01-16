Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Heats Up Winter, Bills Mafia Enjoys A Cold One & Sean McDermott Al-Qaeda Memes Are Wild

Videos by OutKick

The crazy maniac in Nebraska wasn’t Homebrew Bill

Let’s go to Lincoln, Nebraska where a 36-year-old went nuts at a Home Depot. Talk about creating some content. This guy got his money’s worth over the weekend.

What caused this?

“In a telephone interview with KETV NewsWatch 7, his girlfriend Kelly Effle said that she believes Peyrot was delusional at the time, caused by a combination of his prescription drugs and four days of no sleep due to his job removing snow as a contractor,” KETV reported.

• Homebrew Bill writes:

My neighborhood fantasy football league was wondering if this was me during that Cowboys debacle yesterday. This is about 1.5 miles from my house. The second attached video is from inside our local liquor store that was also damaged. They have a temporary entrance constructed, likely from the Home Depot next door. Happy New Year and congratulations on the promotion.

Do you think the WNBA would ever take Clay’s offer?

• Zach writes:

Do you think the WNBA will ever take Clay Travis up on his million-dollar challenge, or do you believe they are hoping everybody forgets about it?

Does the WNBA want to get embarrassed? Of course not. So the WNBA will never take up Clay on his offer to put up the WNBA champions against the best boys high school team in the country. We all know what would happen. The WNBA knows what would happen.

And we all know what would happen if the NBA/its TV partners didn’t subsidize the WNBA.

‘Shopping now’

I received this message from Mike T. at 7:34 ET this morning. He’s supposed to give us a more detailed visual tour of a Spanish Costco, but the Ts have been in Portugal, so I’ll wait for 100% confirmation on where this one is located.

A quick Google check reports Portugal doesn’t have a Costco.

And remember, you can always follow along with the full T adventures here on their travel website.

#developing

More from Mike T.

Here’s a Portuguese street sweeper:

And the lighthouse in Cabo de Sao Vicente, Portugal

NFL playoff analysis

• John from SD has thoughts:

The Eagles can’t tackle. That team was in a tailspin leading up to the playoffs. Firing Nick Siranni as the poor commentators harped upon seems like an overreaction. Firing Mike McCarthy makes sense, not Sirianni.



Bills: Can’t believe they got that field and stands cleared in time, even with paid volunteers.



Browns: epic meltdown! Great to see CJ Stroud look great.

• Kevin in Toboso, OH writes:

Glad to see Detroit win. Never been my team but Barry sanders was and will be greatest RB in NFL in my opinion. True class and went out on own terms. Happy for a blue collar city.

I knew the Browns would struggle. The Flacco thing had to implode at some point. Stroud is the next great young QB. His throws are almost always on target. Impressive. Browns trade will go down as worst ever for a predator.

The weather this weekend is why I am excited for NCAA home playoff games. Dolphins wear winter coats when it is 50 degrees out. Soft. How are the Bulldogs, Tide etc, gonna fare??

Can’t wait to see if it “still means more for those SEC teams in December in Ohio, MI or anywhere below 40. Big Ten better not put those games in a dome or Vegas. Can’t wait.

I second Ron Swanson for February.

Kinsey:

I think the way it’s written now, those first-round home playoff games must be played on campuses, but we’re officially to the playoff era and you have to assume there would be some financial deals to play in domes.

However, if you’re Michigan, how much money would it take for you to give up a home game that’s going to seat 107,000 fans?

Would the Fords/TV networks give Michigan enough money to hold a College Football Playoff game at Ford Field that seats 65,000? Would it be worth it to give up playing on your home field in December?

Remember, if you see something, say something

I’m one person. I cannot read your mind. If something catches your eye, tag me on social media, hit send on an email. Please don’t send SMS messages. You guys slowed down on that habit and I’m appreciative of that.

I don’t know how much more diplomatic I can be.

Do you have a problem, in the NIL era, if Deion Sanders isn’t with his Colorado football program during the offseason & his son is in Paris carrying a purse while the rest of the team is volunteering?

This was sent to me Monday. The story here is that, according to the DMer, Deion and his two stars didn’t bother to serve the community.

Where was Deion?

I have no idea, but, according to his Instagram Story, he was in the snow, but snow fell in Texas and Colorado. Maybe Deion has COVID.

Shedeur Sanders is in Paris carrying a purse. Maybe he’s on some sort of work-study program this semester.

Beau in Toledo, who has never carried a purse, checks in

Buckle up, you know it’s going to be a wild ride when Beau stops by at 1:09 a.m.

• Beau writes:

Man,that pic of the ’94 Taurus wagon brought back memories that will make You, Zack looking for a new career, and all of SCNation think, ohgoodhell, Beau’s drinking again…

You would be partially correct…

That pic made me want to say, “Nice Rack, Lady!!”

I’ll get there…

My first “job” was when I was 13, (divorce can be ugly… Y’All can figure that one out, but THANK YOU, Phyllis Max, my bowling coach!!) cleaning the scoring pits(with overhead projectors) and the concourses at a bowling alley.. Oh, hi Amber Harding! I enjoyed that job, bc i knew I was learning/earning my keep. (Tipping a beer to Zack, looking for a new career: there’s a common word here, ftr ) Phyllis even had the bowling alley pay for My Mom and I to go through a 2 day class on how to be certified bowling coaches… I was still 13, btw. Scored 1 point behind Mom, and we both coached for years. It was a great Learning Experience.

* For Amber: Here in Toledo, bowling was King in the 70’s to 90’s … The Pros of the PBA showed up here yearly… Earl The Pearl Anthony, Johnny Petraglia, Dick Weber, his kid Pete, Mark Roth, Wayne Webb, Guppy Troup, all the way up to Amletto Monacelli… yes, i left a few off, bc i learned and got to know them personally…dbags, but that’s just me… yes, i have one 300 Ring, and i’m damn proud of that… My younger brother is north of 60 on 300’s… and I’m damn proud of Him for that, too.

Side note: the late 70′ through 80’s and very early 90’s were The Best Time to be Alive. Yes, I’m willing to start a Beans in chili/Hildee’s bellybutton style ’24 War over this, and throw in music as well. *

(Gotta throw this link in there…Wide World of Sports Intro 1978 (youtube.com) bc it’s what we saw before the PBA was aired on Saturday afternoons)

Side Note 2: Truth Be Told, if you want a fair Field Of Play betwixt Men and Women[THERE’S ONLY 2 GENDERS!!], then 60 feet by 42 inches it is… bring it, even though i haven’t tossed that 16lb Deep Danger Zone (that i still have) in over 23 years…

The next job was working at Little Caesar’s… the manager was shocked when he asked me what I wanted to learn, and I responded, “where do you need me?”. I ended up doing dishes… I hate doing dishes… but I knew it had to be done… I remember when Uncle Roy told me, ” Life is a shit sandwich, and sometimes ya hafta take a bite”, so I did what needed to be done, with Honor and Decency. Ya gotta learn that.

The concrete construction job after high school was when I really started to learn shit… Tipping a beer to Mom and Dad, [Pops, who worked at General Mills for decades, taking care of pretty much every piece of machinery in the facility, from the “guns” that produced Cheerios, to the dock locks and rail switches that brought your breakfast to You], and All of my Aunts and Uncles, and even people around me that have similarities, like Indy Daryl and His Mom (with a slight alteration to Their Creed), LEARN Hard Things, had become a thing for me…Forever Grateful.

The incredibly stupid move to Strasburg, Va aside (don’t ever leave Home for a girl, fellas.. gotta say, though, i DID learn a lot there), I wound up at a Toledo assembly facility, oddly enough, about 250 feet south of the bowling alley where I had my first job… That’s where the ’94 Taurus comes in… the place was called JAC Products… it was a Tier One facility for Ford, GM, Nissan, Subaru, and others… We built luggage racks for them… I saw that pic that You posted of the ’94 Taurus, and i immediately thought, holyheck, there’s a good chance i had my hands on that rack!! Yes, there’s jokes there. I started there in 1990… they closed their doors in 2009 (thanks for nothing UAW Local 12, and Barry Obama)… I was 19 when I started… 38 when i was severenced… mathematically, half my effing life…

All of that, coupled with the recants of ScreenCap Job/Life Experience Brethren, makes me feel like I’m the luckiest schmuck on the Planet…

I’ve never had a Job i hated.

Yeah, there were bad days, but dang…

Hey Zack… You’ll know it when it hits You… just look for That Word.

What job did you have that you had a deep down HATED?

Transitioning out of Beau’s email, let’s hear about those truly awful jobs. I can’t remember how old I was (probably 17 and trying to piece together gas money), but I remember showing up to some nondescript building in Englewood, OH to work a job where you had to make phone calls. I don’t remember what I was cold-calling about. I think there was a questionnaire I had to go over. All these years later, the memory is foggy, but I know I was one-and-done.

One day.

I was out. I quickly learned making cold calls wasn’t my thing. No thanks. To this day, I have no idea how people cold call. It seems like absolute hell. Pure torture.

What’s a job you absolutely hated?

This seems like a problem

And that’s it for this frigid January morning. Good luck with your Tesla batteries. Good luck starting your gas-powered cars. Good luck staying warm. It’s officially the dead of winter and I have a bathroom vanity to put in tonight. The half-bath project is rolling along. The plumber was here yesterday taking out an old ball valve that was just spinning. The pressure is off-the-charts. We’re ready for a vanity.

Good luck to you and your winter projects. Go get ’em at work. Have an incredible day.

