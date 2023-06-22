Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Heats Up Summer, My Reds Can’t Stop Winning & Dan Bilzerian Wake Boards Behind Yacht

Videos by OutKick

How I nearly lost my wallet Wednesday only to find it in dramatic fashion

Ever had one of those days where for some reason you place your wallet on top of the van when helping your 6-year-old son into the van only to leave the wallet on top of the van and driving about two miles to get your wife a coffee only to get home and realize your wallet is missing?

That’s where I was at Wednesday morning after pumping out a piping-hot new edition of Screencaps. I was feeling great. I was ahead of schedule. The sun was shining. The birds were chirping away.

And then I nearly had a panic attack — before the OutKick 9:45 Zoom morning meeting — as I looked everywhere for the wallet. Nothing.

So I went to the meeting. My mind was elsewhere.

The meeting ended and Mrs. Screencaps suggested I retrace the route to where I got the vanilla latte. She’s definitely the brains of the operation, so I listened and told my 10-year-old son to get in, we needed to go on a mission.

For the first half-mile in the neighborhood, there was no sign. Then I turn out on the four-lane state route headed towards all the strip malls and I was pretty much just driving to prove to Mrs. Screencaps that I had taken her advice.

There were no signs of the wallet as we crossed under I-75.

No signs as we passed the typical Burger King/Chipotle intersection. I nearly turned around at Burger King, but Mrs. Screencaps was in my head. Keep going…it might turn up.

I’m in the left lane thinking about how I’ll need to get a new ID, new health cards, etc.

And then, for some reason, I look along the berm in front of the boarded-up Big Boy restaurant and…and…THERE IT IS…MY WALLET…OR WHAT LOOKS LIKE MY WALLET…SPLAYED OPEN!

I whip the wife’s grocery-getter sled into the Raising Cane’s strip mall, turn around, catch a red light coming out of the strip mall and all I can think about is some meth head staying at the Days Inn that should be bulldozed swiping it before I can get across the four-lane highway.

The light turns green, I gun it, whip into the Panera parking lot, whip around another strip mall and make it to the scene. IT’S MY WALLET! AND IT HASN’T BEEN TOUCHED BY METH HEADS!

Credit cards are still there! Nothing missing. The wallet laid there for over an hour and nobody touched it.

Talk about a miracle.

The wallet rode on top of the van for over a mile with speeds approaching 45 mph and flew off, but not a single Costco receipt, Keno ticket, or photo of Mrs. Screencaps popped out of that leather wad.

I’m still amazed at how it all went down, but I have my wallet back and I won’t have to visit the ladies at the BMV.

Talk about a huge relief. Thank you, wallet gods.

Now I’m feeling better about my investment that actually paid me back a long time ago

I’ve written about those damn Cam Newton BCS game pants several times over the years, but today was the first day when I have concrete evidence those pants could hold some significant value beyond what the likes of Ken Goldin believe.

In a recent interview with OutKick’s Gunz, Goldin said the pants were worth something like $2,500. Then Ken’s company goes and sells Zeke’s OSU CFB Playoff helmet for $102,000.

In 2014, three students broke into Auburn’s locker room and stole Cam Newton’s BCS jersey and helmet that were on display. At the time, Auburn valued both items at $2,500 each.

The items were eventually recovered.

The only item from the Cam Newton BCS uniform not owned by Auburn is the pants the university sold to me with a certificate of authenticity in 2011.

One of these days I’ll get around to selling the pants now that I know what a helmet is worth.

Final Sale Price: $102,018 💸



This is Ezekiel Elliot’s Game-Used/PHOTO-MATCHED @OhioStateFB Helmet from Inaugural @CFBPlayoff Championship Game – 246 Rushing Yards, 4 Touchdowns 💸



The highest sale in our 2023 May Game-Used Auction 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RywBooLoa6 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 22, 2023

$1,525 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 22, 2023

At a Gatorade event a few years back, I took the pants because I knew there was going to be a one-on-one interview. I busted out the pants near the end of the interview & Cam was stunned. He goes into a long story about how he knew those were his BCS pants.



Priceless. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 22, 2023

‘Worst job you ever had’

• TV in Birmingham, AL writes:

I understand that there are much worse jobs than this out there, but mine was working at Honeybaked Ham over Christmas break home from college around ’99. I had an unfortunate run-in with the law at a football game in college sneaking whiskey (I was underage) in my cowboy boots and had to pay for my fines/court costs etc.

I worked at this place in production for about three weeks getting hams ready for sale/delivery. I’d wear duck boots, hair net, two layers of gloves and a plastic trash bag under my apron to try and stay dry. Each night I’d come home covered in ham juice and sugar. Some days were regular 8 hours, some were 12-14. We had a cat that lived in the garage who loved it though because each morning my boots would be licked clean.

So, take this question and add this follow-up to it…”and what did your boss think of you?” My dad was a sales manager for many years and told me after it was time to go back to school that this was an interview question of his: “What is your worst job ever and what did your boss think of you?” If you have a crappy job but give it your best and slog through it, that shows character.

Just something that means a lot to me that I think about.

Kinsey:

That’s a great question from TV’s father. In my case, I got a promotion out of the department where I was working my ‘Worst job ever.’

I suppose my boss thought enough of me to get me out of there.

Instagram embeds

• Mike N. writes:

Yesterday and today the Instagram links worked on my twitter feed…

Over the last 6 weeks I tried the Blaze browser as well as firefox on my iphone… neither worked…

I was relegated to just reading the beginning, which honestly, is 90% of my enjoyment…

Then whamo, out of nowhere, they are back… I’ll enjoy it while it lasts… 🙂

It feels like we talked about this approximately 15 months ago

Imagine that, Americans are annoyed with being asked for a tip every single time they make a purchase. Who didn’t see this coming?

Americans are getting annoyed with tipping culture, survey finds https://t.co/Kv97L4b8ls pic.twitter.com/FCiyP4vVHG — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 21, 2023

‘Show me your patio’

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Here’s an idea, I agree with you 100% about the cost of EVERYTHING, with team Sleepy’s “ New” economy!

We love the patio life, why don’t you ask the team to have a “ Show your patio” Friday segment in Screencaps.

I think it could be a strong summer segment!

Kinsey:

I’m always appreciative of the patio photos and this is a great suggestion from Mike T. because of how many new readers haven’t shown us their patios or their garage fridges.

I’ll go first.

This is why I sit on the patio so much. It’s been a long work in progress to get here, but it’s no lie when I write about loving being on the patio chilling as the resident cardinals fly in at the end of the night.

That’s it for today. The 10U baseball team has a very important game tonight. It’s going to take all of my blogging powers to not let my mind wander to pitching matchups and how I might actually have to make some tough lineup decisions in this one. Whom do I start? How many innings? Do I let the opponent get comfortable or do I run multiple arms at them to keep them off-balance?

Stay tuned.

Have a great day across this incredible land we get to call home where the meth heads are sleeping at 9 a.m. and not picking up wallets that flew off the grocery-getter.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Shohei Ohtani now has 15 games with at least 10 strikeouts since the start of last season, 4 more than anyone else in MLB in that span



HE HAS ALSO HIT 58 HOME RUNS IN THAT SPAN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 22, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

The MLB home run leader struck out a dozen batters tonight. 😤 pic.twitter.com/80CWn9RDKF — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2023

Players who made their MLB debut in 2018: pic.twitter.com/53bTndZXCi — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) June 22, 2023

THE WINCINNATI REDS WITH 11 IN A ROW 🔥 #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/QHpJDGvj3d — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) June 21, 2023

LSU and Wake will be back tomorrow for a winner-take-all pitchers’ duel, while Florida gets to rest and see who they play. pic.twitter.com/S5kRxx59Yz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 22, 2023

I wouldn’t allow that bat to betray anyone else ever again https://t.co/Db9NYP1pg9 — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) June 22, 2023

This #Clemson fan has accepted a position as a JV football coach. It's a very important position and thus may limit his ability to post regularly on the message board going forward. #congrats pic.twitter.com/K1QTSbxQXE — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) June 21, 2023

Congrats to Ken Hitchcock on being voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.



Of his many accomplishments, I’m sure the one he’s most proud of is signing a puck for an 8-year-old Matt Reigle. pic.twitter.com/swdaePRQRm — Matt Reigle (@Matt_Reigle) June 22, 2023

This picture of the mysterious giraffe in the Shreveport area just came in from our sister station KSLA! We're hearing it may be stuffed…real or fake?🧐 pic.twitter.com/yZKCQXW9Iz — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 21, 2023

Current conditions in Shreveport, Louisiana. Sent by a friend. It’s a taxidermy (taxidermied?) giraffe. pic.twitter.com/1NYA8qfyD6 — Vince Leibowitz (@VinceLeibowitz) June 21, 2023

Shreveport just be doing shit! Why is it a live ass giraffe in the back of a truck pic.twitter.com/MNU2R0BEr6 — Apollonia (@4ev3rannie) June 21, 2023

You might think Dan Bilzerian is an idiot, but you don't see him going down to take a look at the Titanic in a propane tank. pic.twitter.com/deq5zsJRcG — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 22, 2023

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1997 Honda Acty 5-Speed & 1991 Honda CT70. https://t.co/M70NMOtfJ8 pic.twitter.com/5Y2Tpj7oLj — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 21, 2023

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

A freak hailstorm and flash flood hit Red Rocks tonight with golf ball sized hail while I was photographing the Louis T show. HUGE shoutout needs to go to the staff and medical teams at Red Rocks who were helping the injured as well as helping the fans be as safe as they could. pic.twitter.com/hN37VoL5W7 — Nikolai Puc (@NikolaiPuc) June 22, 2023

If FUN is what you are looking for then here’s a FUN home in Vershire, VT that sits on over 39 acres and is currently listed for only $579,500??? pic.twitter.com/CSW469eBCy — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 21, 2023

Criminals are even using express mail services. At these facilities in the Midwest, officers have found drugs sewn into baby clothing, the spools of heavy duty cable, in Corn Flakes & even a headstone. Concealment methods are ever changing. https://t.co/IOiNHMILFH pic.twitter.com/n6K1zK2uMu — CBP Great Plains (@CBPGreatPlains) June 21, 2023