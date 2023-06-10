Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Checks In From New York, Viral Hurdler Kennedy Smith Hits The Beach & Aaron Rodgers Talks Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

The Nuggets are one game closer to a title

The Denver Nuggets put in on the Heat on Friday night in Miami. As a result they’re leaving South Beach with a 3-1 series lead setting them up to finish off their title run at home on Monday.

Nikola Jokic continued to do what he’s done all series and that’s put up numbers. The best player in the NBA dropped 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

It was no 30, 20, 10 performance, but he joined LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan as the only players to ever record that stat line in NBA Finals history.

He was thoroughly impressed that had joined that club.

Jokić not impressed when compared to LeBron, KD, and Duncan 😂 pic.twitter.com/gQIHL0vUA9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2023

The performance was historic in another way for Jokic. He became the first player in NBA history to record 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single postseason.

In a class of his own 🃏 pic.twitter.com/rnMkg2uzpj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 10, 2023

All of that said, Friday night wasn’t just the Jokic show. Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown Jr. were big factors for the Nuggets with 27 and 21 points respectively.

Jokic got into foul trouble in the 4th quarter and Denver didn’t let up on the Heat at all. His teammates stepped up and kept the pressure on.

“I almost — I wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy.” pic.twitter.com/cZwGGPpVmX — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 10, 2023

Game 5 very well could seal the deal for the Nuggets. The back-to-back double-digit wins in Miami are setting the table nicely for a gentleman’s sweep at home.

The message after the game was clear, they’re not finished yet.

Did this deepsea fisherman record mermaids?

Let’s shift gears from the NBA Finals to mermaids. That’s right, mermaids. As much as I love a good alien story, I think I might be an even bigger mermaid guy.

This video from a deepsea fisherman recording a couple of creatures swimming at high rates of speed alongside his boat and singing has me convinced.

They’re probably dolphins or something, but can’t a man believe? Who doesn’t want to believe in creatures out in the ocean singing to sailors to lure them into the water so they can eat them?

This deepsea fisherman certainly wants to believe and so does the woman setting the clip up.

If anyone is going to get a clear shot of a mermaid or have some sort of romantic relationship with one, assuming they don’t devour him first, it’s this guy.

I, for one, hope he’s successful.

Daryl Hannah in the film "Splash" (1984) 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8U8uH9IknB — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) December 4, 2020

Storm in RI

Jim M from Rhode Island writes:

We needed the rain but this storm was a real prick. Then it kinda popped.

SeanJo:

The folks in the West Greenwich, Rhode Island area had a monster of a storm last night. I’m no meteorologist, but that looks like the kind of storm that at its peak is looking to do some real damage.

Hopefully everyone in the path of this thing was prepared and able to ride it out without sustaining too much damage. Luckily it appears as if it started to fall apart quickly, which does happen from time to time and is completely normal.

I’m looking forward to any updates form Jim M on the aftermath of this bad boy.

