Mexican Soccer Player & Content Creator Nikkole Teja Announces Her Retirement From Soccer

It’s a sad day for soccer fans in Mexico. Professional soccer player Nikkole Teja has decided to retire from the sport. The announcement comes just a few months after she joined OnlyFans due to high public demand for her to do so.

The 24-year-old, born in Seattle, made the announcement on Wednesday with a lengthy post on Instagram, where she now refers to herself as a former professional player.

“If this is the only life I am going to live, I am happy to have known and loved football. If there is another life after this I hope to find it again and feel that football loves me too,” Nikkole said to begin her retirement announcement.

“I arrived in this country alone, at 18 years old, without knowing anyone and without speaking the language. But I always had the dream of playing soccer professionally and here I was able to achieve that. There is nothing left to prove to anyone else or to myself. I know what I am worth as a player, daughter, friend and above all as a person. I won’t regret leaving it. But I will regret experiences that I had to go through but some were out of my control.”

She continued, “I have made the not easy decision to retire from professional football. Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey and always supported me. You helped me through my darkest moments, but you were also there during some of the best moments of my life.”

Nikkole Teja Is Preparing For The Next Thing In Her Life

“Thank you very much to Club Puebla for this opportunity, which although it was short was quite fun, I only have love and respect for you, staff and colleagues and I will continue to support you from wherever I am.”

She concluded the message by saying, “But it’s time to move on to the next thing in my life…”

What is the next thing for Nikkole? We’ll have to wait and see. She didn’t reveal any details about her plans beyond soccer.

For those dropping $17.50 a month for her OnlyFans, they’re probably hoping that the next thing still includes making content. That is yet to be seen.

What we do know, and I said after she launched content behind a paywall, she has a ton of influencer talent that could have her competing with the top influencers in the soccer content world.

Nikkole has already grown her Instagram from 372k followers in June to 436k followers today. That’s decent growth while she was attempting to keep her soccer career afloat.

Those kinds of numbers are how you keep yourself on the OutKick Culture Department’s radar. Who knows what she can do if she turns her focus to influencing full-time. She certainly understands the type of content her followers want.