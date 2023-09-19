Mexican Researchers Test Alleged Alien Bodies, Find No Signs Of Human Assembly; Is It Time To Start Panicking?

Videos by OutKick

The alleged “non-human being” bodies that were presented to the Mexican Congress last week have been tested and the findings are startling. Especially if you were hoping those little mummy-looking maybe-aliens were nothing more than gussied-up Halloween decorations.

According to The New York Post, the bodies in question were recovered in Cusco, Peru in 2017. They have some unusual features to them, like elongated heads and three fingers. Y’know, things that would make most folks say, “Hang on a second; these may not be humans.

The bodies — which look a lot like ET during that scene where the Feds put him in a tube and he turns all white and freeze-dried like a pork loin you forgot about and left in the freezer — underwent a series of tests. These tests were conducted at the Noor Clinic and then live-streamed on Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan’s YouTube channel.

Once all of the testing and probing (which was done on the aliens for a change) was over, José Zalce Benitez, the director of the Mexican Navy’s Health Sciences Research Institute that the alleged bodies had not been made by humans.

Benitez “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation.” He also pointed to bumps on one specimen’s abdomen and floated the idea that the bumps were actually eggs inside the body.

It seems like this would’ve been a good time to dust off the ol’ bandsaw and have a look-see. However, that’s why Benitez is the doctor tasked with examining possible extraterrestrial remains and I write blogs.

It’s for everyone’s safety.

A possible alien body is shown to the Mexican Congress. If this ever becomes a movie, I’d like to submit the potential title “Mr. Alleged Alien Goes To Mexico City.” (Photo by Press Office of Mexican Parliament / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Alleged Aliens’ Skeletons Contained An Extremely Rare Chemical Element

Things continued to get stranger the deeper researchers looked into these possible aliens. They found that the bodies had lightweight but strong skeletons. Their bones contained both calcium and osmium, the latter being extremely difficult to find on Earth.

Furthermore, a third of their DNA was considered “unknown.” Leading researchers to believe that these li’l fellas don’t fit into Earth’s evolutionary chain of events. Although, in fairness, platypuses don’t make much sense in that context either.

Jaime Maussan was jazzed about what the tests concluded.

“This is the first time it (extraterrestrial life) is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world,” he said.

So, is it time to load your car your go-bag, and stacks of MREs then book it out to Devil’s Tower?

No… well, probably not… for now, at least.

Others within the scientific community believe that these bodies are simply modified human remains.

That’s fair. Although it does seem a little off that there was a time when someone died and people said, “May he rest in peace… Now, let’s stretch out his skull, cut off two fingers on each hand, then dust his bones with one of the scarcest elements on the planet.”

Doing one or two of those things, wouldn’t shock me, but all three?

They’re going to have to do some more tests on those specimens before we reach some sort of consensus on what the hell they really are.

However, this is certainly one intriguing first step.

If they turn out to be true, blue, straight-from-Rigel VII aliens?

Well, then I, for one, welcome our new alien overlords.

