Mexican Cartels Out-earning Sports Leagues Thanks to Biden’s Open Borders

The Biden Administration’s open border policies continue to have devastating consequences for the rule of law, harming the country while helping some of the worst people on earth.

According to the New York Post, perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of Biden’s incompetence and willful blindness are, naturally, Mexican cartels:

“The US Department of Homeland Security reports that the Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal migrants into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion this year — up 2,500%.”

$13 billion is an astonishing number. For context, it’s more than the NFL, NBA, or Major League Baseball made last year.

This is what the Biden Administration’s incompetence and denial of reality has caused.

A migrant family from Venezuela illegally crosses the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, at the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022. – Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central and South America attempt to cross the border into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Many never make it. On June 27, around 53 migrants were found dead in and around a truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, in one of the worst disasters on the illegal migrant trail. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead of securing the border and limiting the flow of illegal migrants crossing the border, the administration has either denied there’s a problem, or refused to acknowledge it even is a problem.

The supposed “border czar” never actually goes to the border or expresses interest in solving the problem,, and because the media supports his policies, there’s no interest in holding him or his advisors accountable.

The ramifications of these decisions are profound and extremely concerning.

Mexican cartels have caused tremendous amounts of damage on both sides of the border, and now they have billions more to work with than they otherwise would have.

It’s only going to get worse too, considering Biden never admits mistakes or changes course on disastrous policy decisions.

The smuggling business is booming, and there are no signs of it slowing down. This year, they exceeded the incomes of the individual sports leagues – a few more years of Biden and they might exceed their combined incomes