Internet Goes Wild Over Mexican Beers Review, Critics Claim Hookstead Doesn’t Know S**t

I’m officially public enemy number one after my review of Mexican beers set the internet on fire.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know I published a ranking of six different Mexican beers on Saturday.

What's the best Mexican beer?



I ranked six different Mexican beers with two HUGE wildcards and number one is guaranteed to upset a lot of people.



FULL RANKINGS: https://t.co/g1hAgz1QOp pic.twitter.com/ljoJzLL0vW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 13, 2024

I figured it’d be a fun piece/video to get people talking ahead of the NFL action. Little did I know I was lighting a stick of dynamite and throwing it into an oil field.

Turns out people take their Mexican beer VERY seriously. What started as a fun piece turned into an all-out war on X and in my email (reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com).

I was taking income fire like it was the Tet Offensive.

Backlash erupts over Mexican beers review.

If you didn’t watch the review above (do it right now!), then I’ll give you a quick rundown of the order:

1) Modelo

2) Dos Equis

3) Tecate

4) Corona

5) Modelo Oro

6) Whatever that trash Budweiser chelada with Clamato was.

Apparently, I committed a war crime, judging from the reactions online. People weren’t just upset. They were absolutely pissed, mostly about Pacifico not making an appearance. I had to work with what I had folks.

Let’s take a look at some comments and emails before hopping into the nightmare that was X:

I doubt a guy from Wisconsin should be doing a review of Mexican beers.

You obviously don’t know sh*t about Mexican beer. Because if you did, you’d have considered Negra Modelo, Dos Equis Amber and Pacifico, all better than the sh*t you tried.

Horrible beer rankings. What a travesty……at least go to Mexico and try the beer….

While that wasn’t too spicy, the reaction on X was a bit over-the-top, but absolutely entertaining.

Pacifico is a big omission — Chase Pearson (@clp4bama) January 13, 2024

Horrible picks…….obv never been to Mexico — William Munny 🫵 (@WilliamMunny25) January 13, 2024

Ever had Pacifico? It’s delicious. Fatal omission…invalidates the list. — Cyberhornet 369 (@KevinQuigley22) January 14, 2024

You gringos love your beer awfully light… — El Ax (@AxLopezC) January 14, 2024

This must be a joke. Pacifico isn’t even on here and it is clearly the best. — Froggy (@nadomatt) January 14, 2024

Corona is pure marketing. One of the worst beers in he world. No Dos XX amber or Pacifico makes me think this is unfortunately…a trash ranking. — My Madness (@SinTerRIGHT) January 14, 2024

Pacifico not making your list invalidates the entire damn thing. That beer is delicious! — Thanos Wasn't Wrong (@LokisDad18) January 13, 2024

Where a Pacifico? Are you kidding! — ₿rinty (@brinty) January 13, 2024

Must not have sampled Pacifico. It’s definitely Top 3 — J.E.B. Stuart’s Beard (@renz1266) January 14, 2024

No Pacifico? Odd. — Dirt Burglars (@DirtBurglars_LT) January 13, 2024

Bohemia, it really ain’t even close. No disrespect to the others; I enjoy them all. — Marcos Prados (@Eddie_Barzoon) January 13, 2024

5. Dos Equis

4. Corona

3. Modelo

2. Pacifico

1. Ska Mexican Lager — Yeoman's Play (@YeomansPlay) January 13, 2024

Bohemia, Victoria and Pacifica belong near the top — Buck Naked (@PistolPete2007) January 14, 2024

If Pacifico isn’t #1 on your list, you don’t know Mexican cerveza. — Suicidal Sixers Sam (@SamDrEv17) January 14, 2024

Trick question, there are no "good" Mexican beers. — Some Call Me Tim (@tjmeyer0) January 13, 2024

Wrong. Pacifico instead of Corona all day.

Need Victoria on there instead of Bud one — kenneth beavers (@kwbeavers23) January 13, 2024

Did you come here expecting an apology? Did you come here expecting to see some contrition? Perhaps you thought I’d have an update with Pacifico?

You all thought wrong. The rankings are final and not up for negotiation or debate. They’re locked in.

A live look at me sampling Mexican beers with “Red Dawn” in the background and a .50 cal round on the table. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Furthermore, it seems like everyone on the internet now thinks they could do my job. You think it’s that easy? You all think having to drink beer during the Wisconsin Badgers game on a Saturday is a cakewalk? Think again. The amount of mental preparation I underwent Saturday to get my mind right to review Mexican beers is something few will understand and even fewer will ever attempt. Do you know the mental toll I endured Friday just knowing I was being paid Saturday to drink beer? Of course the critics don’t because it’s not a situation they’ve ever been in.

The haters drink beer because they like it. I drink beer because it keeps the lights on and pays the bills. We are not the same. I’m in the trenches of the content game. The critics enjoy life on their plush couches.

It’s not an easy job, but drinking beer and reviewing it for the masses while taking incoming fire like it’s Omaha Beach is a job someone has to do.

You want me on that wall. You need me on that wall drink after drink making sure the truth gets out.

The content life is a daily gunfight the peanut gallery seems to be enjoying, but just no this, folks. You can hate my beer tastes all you want (let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), but I’m not apologizing today, tomorrow or ever.

I will fight a million wars on a million fronts before I bend the knee to people who think my judgement when it comes to beer is wrong. To paraphrase Kenny Powers, I can out-party, out-shoot and out-drink anyone who is lobbing grenades at me since Saturday.

Smash play and just know this is the vibe I have watching the hate flow in.

To those who agreed with the rankings, I say thank you and know that I won’t forget the next time we do a review list (stay tuned). For now, just now I’m fueled by caffeine, Mexican beers and the anger of the haters. Hookstead out!