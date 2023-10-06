Mets-y Situation: MLB Investigating Mets’ Billy Eppler Abruptly Retired, Is Under Investigation By MLB For Misusuing Injured List

Videos by OutKick

Only the Mets.

Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler and the New York Mets may be in hot water. According to the New York Post, MLB announced that the league was investigating an alleged misuse of the injured list during Eppler’s two-year run as general manager.

Eppler abruptly stepped down from his role as GM on Thursday.

Epps Investigated For Misusing IL, Mets Reboot Off To Disastrous Start

After news of Eppler’s resignation, the Post reported that Major League Baseball had been conducting an investigation for “improperly using the injured list,” which will continue despite Eppler’s decision.

It’s been a crucial week for the Mets. On Sunday, manager Buck Showalter revealed that the team was letting him go as part of a reboot under new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

The Post reported that Eppler stepped away from the team after learning of the investigation, hoping to not serve as a “distraction.”

“I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down,” Eppler said in his retirement announcement Thursday. “I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and his agent Mark Pieper during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Cohen seems all in on Stearns’ overhaul of the team. During a press conference on Monday to address the future of the Mets and Showalter’s firing, Stearns, Cohen and Eppler all spoke of a united vision for the team. No indications were given on a planned departure for Eppler.

The Mets’ reboot is off to a not-so-amazin’ start.

After Buck Showalter’s firing, a report by the Post shared that Eppler and the skip never saw eye-to-eye on the usage of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach. Eppler forced Showalter’s hand in using the DH while the manager disagreed over a limited skill set. Eppler’s contributions to New York include landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga, as well as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander before having to gut their roster at the 2023 trade deadline.

Frequently mentioned around David Stearns’ new-look Mets is the potential to bring Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who previously worked with Stearns in Milwaukee. Counsell is a free-agent manager this offseason. His Brewers lost two to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round, officially eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday.

There are also concerns with the Mets’ ability to keep star first baseman Pete Alonso as he braces for free agency this coming winter.

Let’s see what the future of Flushing has in store.