Mets’ Starling Marte Gifted Teammate Jeff McNeil A New Rolex In Exchange For Jersey Number

Mets fans wondered how newcomer Starling Marte ended up with the #6 jersey, which was already assigned to teammate Jeff McNeil.

Turns out, he went to Jared.

As reported by TMZ, Marte tried to wheel ‘n deal with McNeil to acquire No. 6 in New York. McNeil has been with the team since 2018 and has worn No. 6 (as well as No. 68) throughout his tenure until he recently made the trade with Marte and switched to No. 1.

To make his request for the jersey number a no-brainer, the outfielder reportedly gifted McNeil a new Rolex.

MLB star Starling Marte wanted the #6 so badly with his new Mets squad … his teammate, Jeff McNeil, said the outfielder gave up a pricey watch for it! https://t.co/xPj2O6imhx — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2022

Marle joined the Mets after signing a four-year, $78 million contract in the offseason. His No. 6 jersey harkens back to a seven-year stretch with the Pirates (2012-2019) and two seasons with the Marlins (2020-21). He was named a 2016 All-Star playing for Pittsburgh.

A recent case of jersey number swap featured Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady taking over wideout Chris Godwin’s No. 12 jersey when the GOAT joined Tampa Bay in 2020. In that instance, Godwin did Brady a solid, void of charge.

Brady still returned the favor with a Super Bowl ring in his first year as a Buc.

