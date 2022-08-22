Mets, Scherzer, Stifle Stumbling Yankees

The Subway Series is starting in the Bronx tonight with the Mets taking on the Yankees. In the grand scheme of things, it means very little, but both need to keep winning games. The Yankees have had a lot of hyped struggles lately, but the Mets are coming off taking three of four from their division rival.

The Mets now have Max Scherzer taking the ball, so it obviously doesn’t get much easier for the Yankees, now that they have to take him on. Scherzer has 59 innings in the last two months and allowed just 12 earned runs. One of those matchups was against the Yankees, and he went seven innings and allowed no runs. He did give up five hits, but clearly stranded all of them. He didn’t have a great outing against the Braves, well not by his standards at least. He went 6.1 innings and allowed four earned runs. He only allowed three hits, but I think the three walks really hurt him. The bullpen had to come in and get out of a bases-loaded jam and three runs were charged to Scherzer after he left the game.

The Yankees try to combat with Domingo German. He’s only made six starts on the season and has only made it through the sixth inning once. I am not sure if the Yankees are just being overly cautious with him or if they take him out at the first sign of trouble. The Mets have had a lot of success against German in the past. He has allowed 16 hits in just 49 at-bats. Four of those hits have left the yard as well.

This game screams a Mets victory to me. The way the Yankees have been playing lately, and the pitching matchup favors them so heavily, I can’t look any other way than playing them. You can pay the juice and take the moneyline, but I think they win through five innings with no trouble and am taking the Mets -0.5 at -120.

