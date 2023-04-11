Mets Pull Off Two Improbable Bunts In Single Inning

Videos by OutKick

Plays like these are almost impossible to believe, even on video.

It’s been an incredible seventh inning for the Mets grounds crew after New York pulled off two miraculous hits.

Bunts are often a byproduct of great placement or luck; the New York Mets weren’t short on the latter Monday night.

Mets’ Luis Guillorme took the first lucky swing. After the ball dropped about a yard after connecting, it hugged the third base line as Manny Machado and Yu Darvish crept up and desperately waited for it to roll out.

But it never did … fair!

WATCH:

Boom … a stunning highlight that happens once every blue moon. Surely there’s no way it could happen again in the same game; nay, the same inning!

Somehow, someway, Tomas Nido pulled off his own slow roller moments later.

Like following a wild squirrel on the field, broadcast cameras zoomed in on the rogue roller with great intrigue on its next move.

WATCH:

Luis Guillorme and Tomás Nido are the new Bash Brothers. pic.twitter.com/v6XvdjQdAm — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 11, 2023

With luck like that, it’s one of those nights that San Diego has to throw its hands up in potential defeat.

“The Mets can’t hit…but they damn sure can bunt,” one Twitter commenter reacted.

The seventh was New York’s inning: following up Nido’s hit with a sac fly by Eduardo Escobar to bring in Mark Canha. Francisco Lindor then scored a double, bringing in Guillorme and Brandon Nimmo to keep NY ahead in their ultimate win, 5-0.

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)