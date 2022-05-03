in MLB, Sports

Mets Pitcher Yoan Lopez Hit With Three-Game Suspension For Targeting Philly’s Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm

updated

New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez has been handed a three-game suspension by the MLB after targeting Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and hitting third baseman Alec Bohm during Sunday’s game.

After NY’s Francisco Lindor was drilled by a pitch in the eighth inning, courtesy of Philly’s Christopher Sanchez, Lopez responded by throwing at Schwarber twice and smacking Bohm in the ninth.

Mets manager Buck Showalter will fulfill a one-game suspension on behalf of the incident. He will sit out Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves.

Showalter commented on the in-game exchanges after Sunday’s 10-6 win.

“I don’t think their guy was trying to hit Lindor,” Showalter said, “and I think we were just trying to find a way to pitch [Schwarber] — he’s hit everything we have thrown up there.”

Lopez was also at the center of a scuffle last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After J.D. Davis was nailed in the foot by a pitch against St. Louis, Lopez responded by nearly hitting Nolan Arenado.

Both the Mets and Cardinals benches cleared and a fight at home plate ensued — resulting in suspensions for Arenado and Cards pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

Leading up to their matchup against St. Louis, the Mets had been plunked 19 times in 20 games — meaning tensions were high before the pitch struck Davis.

Yoan was assigned to the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Monday after the Mets had to trim down their roster to 26. Lopez will be forced to serve his three-game suspension upon return.

