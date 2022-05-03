Mets Pitcher Yoan Lopez Hit With Three-Game Suspension For Targeting Philly’s Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm

New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez has been handed a three-game suspension by the MLB after targeting Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and hitting third baseman Alec Bohm during Sunday’s game.

After NY’s Francisco Lindor was drilled by a pitch in the eighth inning, courtesy of Philly’s Christopher Sanchez, Lopez responded by throwing at Schwarber twice and smacking Bohm in the ninth.

Here were the pitches deemed by MLB to be intentional in trying to hit Kyle Schwarber.



Buck Showalter was suspended one game, while Yoan López received a three-game suspension.pic.twitter.com/blQCmqi0Mf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 2, 2022

Yoan Lopez and the benches were issued warnings after he threw inside to Kyle Schwarber twice



He then hit Alec Bohm in the next at bat but was not ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/O4RhQilhML — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 2, 2022

Mets manager Buck Showalter will fulfill a one-game suspension on behalf of the incident. He will sit out Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves.

Showalter commented on the in-game exchanges after Sunday’s 10-6 win.

“I don’t think their guy was trying to hit Lindor,” Showalter said, “and I think we were just trying to find a way to pitch [Schwarber] — he’s hit everything we have thrown up there.”

Lopez was also at the center of a scuffle last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After J.D. Davis was nailed in the foot by a pitch against St. Louis, Lopez responded by nearly hitting Nolan Arenado.

The benches have cleared after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/VieEPQSKuu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Both the Mets and Cardinals benches cleared and a fight at home plate ensued — resulting in suspensions for Arenado and Cards pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

Leading up to their matchup against St. Louis, the Mets had been plunked 19 times in 20 games — meaning tensions were high before the pitch struck Davis.

Yoan was assigned to the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Monday after the Mets had to trim down their roster to 26. Lopez will be forced to serve his three-game suspension upon return.