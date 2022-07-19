Mets’ Pete Alonso Goes Full ‘Eye of the Tiger’ At HR Derby With Intense Routine

Competitors at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby were generally seen smiling and hailing congratulations amongst each other during the broadcast.

Except for Pete Alonso.

The New York Mets slugger and two-time Home Run Derby champ was deadset on becoming the first MLB player to win three-straight home run derbies.

Alonso pushed himself to the limit: seen meditating Monday evening from Chavez Ravine between rounds to recalibrate his strength and getting a quick pump in before the festivities began.

The snapshot of the night belonged to Alonso, who was photographed deadlifting behind the scenes to pump himself up for the battle of the bats.

WATCH:

Pete Alonso, meditating.

Alonso quietly meditating as J-Rod knocks 30 dingers.pic.twitter.com/MOa4CLDRG0 — Covers (@Covers) July 19, 2022

Unfortunately, the deep breathing and warmups only carried Alonso to the Semifinals.

He faced off against Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez, who out-slugged Alonso, 31-23, to stave away the historic feat of three-straight HR Derby wins.

NATIONALS’ JUAN SOTO VANQUISHES ALBERT PUJOLS, THEN WINS 2022 MLB HOME RUN DERBY

Ken Griffey, Jr. is the only other player in MLB history with three HR Derby titles.

Alonso was bested by Rodriguez but the night belonged to Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, who walked away the 2022 MLB HR Derby champ.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela