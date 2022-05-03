Buck Showalter Abruptly Pulled From Mets-Braves Matchup After MLB’s Suspension

Moments before Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was pulled from the contest when the MLB handed him a one-game suspension.

Showalter was caught in the middle of a Sunday matchup between the Mets and Phillies. New York’s batters have been getting plunked all season, and another occurrence on Sunday inspired Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez to nearly strike Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber and finally land a hit on third baseman Alec Bohm in the ninth.

Showalter commented on the in-game exchanges after Sunday’s 10-6 win.

“I don’t think their guy was trying to hit [Francisco] Lindor,” Showalter said, “and I think we were just trying to find a way to pitch [Schwarber] — he’s hit everything we have thrown up there.”

The court of public opinion largely opposed Showalter’s suspension from Monday.

Based on an interview with MLB Network earlier in the day, Showalter appeared fully ready to coach the Monday night contest against Atlanta before getting dropped hours later.

Winning games and getting to say whatever he wants…life is good in the @Mets dugout for our friend Buck Showalter.



📹 @MLBNow pic.twitter.com/rOQzcayt30 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 2, 2022

Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock was named acting manager, via MLB’s Jon Morosi, without much preparation ahead of the home game at Citi Field.

Lopez was handed a three-game suspension by the MLB.

Here were the pitches deemed by MLB to be intentional in trying to hit Kyle Schwarber.



Buck Showalter was suspended one game, while Yoan López received a three-game suspension.pic.twitter.com/blQCmqi0Mf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 2, 2022

Yoan Lopez and the benches were issued warnings after he threw inside to Kyle Schwarber twice



He then hit Alec Bohm in the next at bat but was not ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/O4RhQilhML — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 2, 2022

Lopez was also at the center of a scuffle last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After J.D. Davis was nailed in the foot by a pitch against St. Louis, Lopez responded by nearly hitting Nolan Arenado.

The benches have cleared after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/VieEPQSKuu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Both the Mets and Cardinals benches cleared and a fight at home plate ensued — resulting in suspensions for Arenado and Cards pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

Leading up to their matchup against St. Louis, the Mets had been plunked 19 times in 20 games — meaning tensions were high before the pitch struck Davis.

Yoan was assigned to the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Monday after the Mets had to trim down their roster to 26. Lopez will be forced to serve his three-game suspension upon return.