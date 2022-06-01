in MLB

Mets’ Lenny Dykstra Unleashes A Series Of Tweets In Response To Baseball Twitter’s Pride Month Profile Pictures

MLB teams have begun changing their profiled pictures to “pride month” flags and Lenny Dykstra decided he’s seen enough. He responded to his very own Mets changing their logo, and the sarcasm was hilarious.

Guess everyone’s moved on from Ukraine.

“Interestingly, the Rays have already Wokened up their logo too, but the Yankees and Tigers have not. (The Phillies haven’t either, but they’re not really at the forefront of anything here),” he quote tweeted.

The 1986 World Series champion also had some interesting retweets.

Lenny Dykstra has always been rough around the edges, but one thing’s for certain: he’s on the money that baseball’s latest PR stunt is a total joke that does nothing to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community. We’ll know we’ve finally made progress when we stop talking about sexuality publicly.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

