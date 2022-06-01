Mets’ Lenny Dykstra Unleashes A Series Of Tweets In Response To Baseball Twitter’s Pride Month Profile Pictures

MLB teams have begun changing their profiled pictures to “pride month” flags and Lenny Dykstra decided he’s seen enough. He responded to his very own Mets changing their logo, and the sarcasm was hilarious.

Guess everyone’s moved on from Ukraine.

There it is. How nice. pic.twitter.com/xud92g5lAW — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) June 1, 2022

Interestingly, the Rays have already Wokened up their logo too, but the Yankees and Tigers have not. (The Phillies haven’t either, but they’re not really at the forefront of anything here.) https://t.co/JwR3bjn9Wn pic.twitter.com/3rDljTvAk0 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) June 1, 2022

“Interestingly, the Rays have already Wokened up their logo too, but the Yankees and Tigers have not. (The Phillies haven’t either, but they’re not really at the forefront of anything here),” he quote tweeted.

The 1986 World Series champion also had some interesting retweets.

@MLBNetwork @MLB Would like to offer you a job after seeing this breaking news today. Congrats nails you made the big time now. pic.twitter.com/BoaakD40uN — Common Sense (@NateHessT) June 1, 2022

Lenny Dykstra has always been rough around the edges, but one thing’s for certain: he’s on the money that baseball’s latest PR stunt is a total joke that does nothing to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community. We’ll know we’ve finally made progress when we stop talking about sexuality publicly.