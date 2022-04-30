Mets Hurl Second No-Hitter In Franchise History

For the second time in New York Mets history, the opposing team did not get a hit.

It’s true, as Mets pitchers didn’t surrender a single single (or anything else) in Friday’s 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Those who will go down in Mets lore: Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz, who combined to no-hit the Phillies across the full nine innings.

“Megill, the unlikely Opening Day starter after Jacob deGrom’s injury in spring training, continued his hot start to the campaign with five strikeouts and three walks over five hitless innings, giving way after 88 pitches,” the New York Daily News relayed.

Diaz finished the job, entering in the ninth inning to earn the save.

The combined effort was also the first no-hitter of the MLB season. And don’t look now, but the Mets are 15-6. Without injured ace Jacob deGrom. What a world.

That said, it did take five pitchers and 159 pitches to accomplish Friday’s feat.