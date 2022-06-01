Mets Fan Snags Home Run Ball While Holding Baby

The Washington Nationals could’ve used 31-year-old fan Alan Alcantara in center field last night. Alcantara was about the only non-Met catching baseballs during Tuesday’s 10-0 New York win.

And he didn’t even need a glove to do so.

Alcantara used the Mets dominant performance as an opportunity to display his ability to multitask, which includes the means to snag home runs while holding a baby. His unique skill set and Major League fielding abilities were on display early in the New York win.

During the first inning, New York’s Starling Marte hit a bomb to center, and Alcantara went to work.

Oddly enough, Tuesday just so happened to be take your kid to work day. Maybe.

Watch Alcantara make a bare handed catch while holding his one-year-old son in the video below.

GIVE THIS DAD CATCH OF THE YEAR! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nratabnmk1 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2022

And boom! Just like that, a viral video was born.

“I knew I was not going to have time to put the baby down,” Alcantara said via the Associated Press. “So I decided to just hold on tight to him, jump on the rail and see if I could catch the ball. And we did.”

Get this man a damn beer!

Alcantara later added: “As soon as it came off the bat, I knew it was coming my way. So it was just a matter of seeing where it was going to land. It was just a quick reaction.”

Nats fielders, take note.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF