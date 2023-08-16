Mets DJ Stewart Gives Relatable Reason Why He Continues To Chase MLB Dream

Videos by OutKick

Making it as a professional athlete can be difficult, and few people understand that better than Mets outfielder DJ Stewart.

While the 29-year-old got some attention this week for crushing three homers in just two games, finding a consistent spot on an MLB roster has been tough for him.

Stewart has spent most of his career in the Baltimore Orioles organization where he bounced between their minor-league affiliates. He also appeared in around 200 games for the Big League club as well but battled injuries.

Now that he’s found some recent success with the Mets, Stewart was asked what kept him motivated up to this point in his career.

DJ Stewart on what motivates him, including his daughter and his love for the game of baseball pic.twitter.com/Pme8GkKkIw — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2023

I love this game,” Stewart said. “And like I said, I’ve had injury issues and I know what I am capable of doing whenever I am healthy.

“What kept me going is getting back to the Big Leagues, This game is unbelievable and I don’t take it for granted; playing at the Big League level. So, that’s what kept me going.”

It’s great to see someone out there continuing to chase their dream the way Stewart is. Although, he did note that he has another, more practical reason for grinding the way he is.

“I have a little girl; diapers aren’t cheap. So that’s what keeps me going,” he joked.

Given how this season has shaken out for the Mets, Stewart could be the feel-good story the team needs…

… However, they probably would have been far happier with more on-field success.

