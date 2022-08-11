Mets Daniel Vogelbach Chose A Surprising Walk-Up Song

New York Mets DH Daniel Vogelbach had an at-bat against the Cincinnati Reds that got people talking. But it wasn’t what happened on the field that garnered attention, it was the song blasting out of the Citi Field Speakers.

The Mets were holding a Women’s Day and as part of that, some players chose special walk-up music highlighting female artists.

Among other celebrations at Citi Field for Women's Day this afternoon, Mets players will recognize the event with the following walk-up songs: pic.twitter.com/z21yO1C8ml — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 10, 2022

However, you may have noticed that Vogelbach isn’t on that list, so fans got a surprise when he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with the Mets throttling the Reds 10-2.

This seriously can’t just be one-off.



As #Mets fans we need to start a petition to keep Milkshake as Vogey’s walk-up music for the rest of the season.pic.twitter.com/0R4p8Snolb — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) August 10, 2022

If for whatever reason you couldn’t make out what that song was, or are reading this in a place where having your volume up is frowned upon (waiting rooms, work, funerals, etc.), Volgelbach dug in to the sounds of Kelis’ 2003 hit song “Milkshake.”

While most fans ate it up and made it clear they want Vogelbach to use the song full-time, it left Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez befuddled.

"Interesting choice," Gary Cohen on Daniel Vogelbach using "Milkshake" as his walk-up song today.



"I have no clue," Keith Hernandez.



"Probably a good thing, Keith," Gary Cohen.#Mets #LGM — Mathew Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) August 10, 2022

There’s definitely a generational sweet spot when it comes to being a fan of Vogelbach’s new walk-up tune.

Since he hit on something that resonated with so many, means he kind of has to keep it. It’s rare to make such a popular pick when it comes to walk-up music.

There isn’t a sports fan alive who hasn’t at some point sat around with their friends and spitballed what their Major League walk-up music would be. It’s a tough question. You want something that gets people going but is still unique to you.

It’s best to avoid certain songs that have been played to death, Seriously, we can’t all walk up to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” You also don’t want something too cool. It’s a bad look to step in the batters’ box to a Slayer song, only to promptly take a seat after whiffing on three straight pitches.

That’s just a bad look.

It appears Vogelbach hit pay dirt with an almost 20-year-old song (feel old?), so it’ll be interesting to see if it becomes the 6-foot, 270-pound big fella’s new calling card.

