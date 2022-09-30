Mets Calling Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez For Pivotal Braves Series

The New York Mets have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but they want more, they want to win the NL East. With that being the mission, the team is calling up its top prospect, Francisco Alvarez, ahead of its monstrous series against the Atlanta Braves.

Heading into their three-game series in Atlanta on Friday, the Mets hold a one-game lead in the division over the Braves.

Alverez isn’t just the top prospect in the Mets’ organization, he’s considered to be the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by most. New York reportedly has plans to get him looks at the plate at DH, and not play behind the plate as catcher.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old right-handed hitter has hit .260 in 112 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. Alvarez has 27 home runs, 78 RBI, and 22 doubles to his name in 2022.

If Alvarez performs well, he could make it onto the Mets’ playoff roster. Teams are allowed to petition the Commissioner’s Office for permission to add a player (such as Alvarez, in the Mets’ case) as an injury replacement for another player, according to the New York Post.

The Mets close out the season with a three-game stint against the Washington Nationals beginning on Monday while the Braves travel to Miami to take on the Marlins to finish their regular season.