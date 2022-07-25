Mets Announce Jacob deGrom’s Next Appearance On The Mound

Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s return to the minors (and majors) became a mystery on Sunday after manager Buck Showalter expressed that he had no clue on when deGrom could make his fourth rehab assignment.

The team cleared up the details on Monday after announcing that deGrom will make one more start for Triple-A Syracuse, scheduled for Wednesday.

UNCERTAINTY HITS ALL-TIME HIGH AROUND METS P JACOB DEGROM’S RETURN

ESPN’s Jeff Passen announced the news on Twitter.

After two rehab assignments with Single-A Port St. Lucie in early July, expectations for deGrom’s return to the Mets — not having started a game since July 7, 2021 — grew bullish.

Then a delayed simulated start mired the outlook on deGrom’s return, initially expected to be at the end of July. He participated in a side throwing session from Citi Field on Sunday.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom is headed to Syracuse for another rehabilitation start Wednesday, according to the team. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2022

deGrom has been sidelined all season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula suffered during spring training.

With the fourth minors start now scheduled for deGrom, updated forecasts on his return to the majors err with a return in mid-to-late August for the four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner.

“Prior to his injury, deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, .554 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings,” relayed OutKick’s Anthony Farris.

This is why we have trust issues



pic.twitter.com/39Kv9MAAk2 — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) July 3, 2022

Jacob deGrom of the St. Lucie Mets.



IMO, he has potential to be a solid starting pitcher at the next level. pic.twitter.com/EdUAzZ6WrM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 3, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

