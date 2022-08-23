Mets and Yankees Rack Up Runs Tonight

Sometimes trades just don’t work out. The last time the Yankees traded for a starter from Oakland it was a disaster. Sonny Gray has since rebounded, but it wasn’t good in his time in New York. It is far too early to say that about Frankie Montas, but they can’t possibly be happy with this midseason acquisition at this point.

The Mets, however, should be happy with the season that Taijuan Walker has turned in at this point. He’s been reliable in just about every game this season, with maybe the exception of his last two starts against the Braves. In his first one against the Braves this month, he allowed eight earned runs in just one inning. Then, in his most recent start, he left after two innings, but that was due to back spasms. He faced the Yankees earlier in the year and did have a quality start, but still allowed two home runs. The one alarming note on his splits is from night games. His night starts have seen a two-run higher ERA than his normal ERA.

Frankie Montas was great in one situation this year, starting at home, in Oakland. Everything else was poor or average at best. This will be his fourth start for the Yankees, and second at home. In his first start for the Yankees, he allowed six earned runs. Then, his second start he rebounded and allowed just two earned runs. Finally, in his most recent start, his first home start at Yankee Stadium, he went six innings, but he allowed six earned runs. For the math majors out there, he’s allowed 14 earned runs in 14 innings. There haven’t been a ton of at-bats against Montas from the Mets hitters, but they are 10-for-28 against him.

This game seems to align with runs from both sides. I’ll happily take the over 8.5 at -115 in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

