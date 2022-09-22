Mets and Bassitt Handle Business Against Athletics

Mets vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

The Mets are coming into this game with a 1.5 game division lead and the potential to put a little distance between themselves and the Braves if they can take care of business against the Athletics. The Athletics don’t have much to play for other than maybe the role of spoiler. They do have some youngsters that are looking to make a name for themselves though.

Chris Bassitt is pitching for the Mets and you’d be surprised at how good he has been for them. I’ve made mention of this with one of his other peers, but everyone talks so much about deGrom and Scherzer, that you probably forget the Mets are in the position they are because of how good these other pitchers have been. Bassitt, for example, is in the top 25 for ERA in the Majors and top 30 for strikeouts. He has been better in New York than he has been on the road. In road starts, he has a 3.84 ERA which is almost a full run higher than in home starts. He faces the Athletics though, and they don’t have much of an offense. In September, he has three quality starts in his four outings. He is in pretty solid form overall.

Cole Irvin is also probably not a guy you’ve heard a lot about. He’s actually been pretty good overall on the year. Most of his success has come from his home starts. In 15 home starts, he has a 2.75 ERA, which is about a full run higher than what it was before the All-Star break. So, even though he has been better at home, he has struggled in comparison to the beginning of the season. September has been somewhat brutal on him. Over three starts, he has allowed 18.2 innings and 15 earned runs. The worst of those starts came at home against the Braves. The Mets offense is comparable to them. He’s also given up four or more earned runs in five of his last seven starts. Games he starts are also flying over the total he has.

My biggest concern here is that the Mets traveled from Milwaukee Wednesday. You’d think that this will be fine as their bodies should adjust, but it may be difficult for them. I am going to take them on the run line in the game though. Bassitt is pitching too well and Irvin hasn’t been nearly as good as he once was. I’ll play Mets -1.5 at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024