Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Scheduled For MLB Return on Tuesday against Nationals

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s last appearance in an MLB game was July 7, 2021. Nearly 13 months later, the pitcher is ready for his return to New York.

Mets manager Buck Showalter announced on Sunday that deGrom is scheduled to pitch against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday — ending dubious New York fans’ expectations that the four-time All-Star pitched his final game for the Mets in 2021.

Sources with the New York Post reported that the Mets, while not officially announcing it, expected deGrom to be healthy enough to pitch against Washington since Saturday. They opted to wait until before Sunday’s contest against the Miami Marlins to announce deGrom’s return on record.

“He’s going to pitch Tuesday,” shared Buck Showalter. “His work day went well. He had a light side. He’s finishing up his work, but the plan is for him to pitch Tuesday in Washington.”

The 34-year-old pitcher suffered a shoulder injury in spring training and started the season on the IL. deGrom is coming off four rehab games, pitching for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets and Triple-A Syracuse.

News of deGrom’s return comes a week after he held a side session at Citi Field as the team opted to give him a fourth start in the minors rather than pitching this week.

Jacob deGrom will make his season debut Tuesday night, the Mets announced.



It will be deGrom's first Major League appearance since July 7th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ELxTAJVvGW — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2022

The Mets went into Sunday’s game against Miami with an NL East-leading 63-37 record.

Though deGrom is expected to pitch for the Mets starting next week, expectations still side with the two-time Cy Young winner opting out of his contract with New York.

