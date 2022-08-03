Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Receives Standing Ovation In First Start In 391 Days

After 391 days of working his way back to the New York Mets, pitcher Jacob deGrom was back on the mound Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.
Mets fans have eagerly waited on the four-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner to return to their pitching rotation and join Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and Chris Bassitt to lead the trending Mets team.
deGrom appeared in full form during his first inning back: recording two strikeouts and zero total runs scored in the 1-2-3 period. He struck out Victor Robles and Luis Garcia, and threw absolute heat at one point with a 102 mph fastball.
deGrom hasn’t pitched a game for New York since July 7, 2021.
After suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula during spring training, deGrom found himself in the rehab process to start the 2022 season. Prior to his injury, deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, .554 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.
Even if deGrom chooses to opt out of his Mets contract after the season, the ace’s return will significantly improve their pitching as the NL East-leading team stays trending — well on their way to the postseason.
New York is getting healthy at the perfect time.
