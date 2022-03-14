Mets 1B Pete Alonso Survives ‘Brutal’ Truck Crash On His Way To Spring Training

Videos by OutKick

Pete Alonso didn’t mince words when he met with the media Monday to describe the “brutal” truck crash he lived through Sunday in Florida on his way to Spring Training.

Calling it a “close experience with death,” the three-year MLB vet told reporters that he was “thankful to be here.”

On Monday, Alonso’s wife, Haley, posted photos and explained what she saw as she followed behind Pete’s truck as they were making their way to Spring Training.

“Yesterday as Pete and I were heading to Spring Training, a distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck,” Haley Alonso wrote on Instagram. “I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me.

“Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped three times and slid into where you see it in these videos. I slammed on my breaks, jumped out of my car and ran up to his truck. I was terrified of what I was going to see.

“I couldn’t see inside of the truck because the windshield was shattered. I screamed for him just hoping that he’d be able to answer me. He said he was ok and was going to kick out the windshield to escape since he was trapped.

“He got himself out and to everyone’s shock, only had a single scratch on his arm. It’s a miracle that he’s safe after this horrifying of an accident. I thought I watched my husband die in front of me and I will never forget that feeling. This could’ve easily unfolded much differently and that’s what is so scary. Life can be taken from us in an instant.

“Please do not drive distracted and wear your seatbelt. This happened 5 minutes from our house, it can happen anytime, anywhere.”