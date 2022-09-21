Meteorologist Fired For Appearing On Adult Cam Website

A meteorologist took to Instagram earlier this week to set the record straight as to why he recently lost his job. While doing so he admitted to secretly appearing on an adult cam website.

Erick Adame was fired as a meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1 after an anonymous user sent images from the adult cam site to his employer. The user also sent the images to his mother.

In his statement, Adame admitted to appearing on an adult cam website and said he performed on camera for other men. He called it compulsive and added that it was a consensual experience.

“Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website,” Adame said.

“On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

Time To Cash-In On The Attention From Adult Cam

The Emmy nominated meteorologist went on to apologize to his employer, co-workers, friends and family in his statement. He also noted that he was seeking help for his compulsive behavior.

Adame had another message to deliver about his situation. He said, “But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive – those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

He also filed a lawsuit to find out who the anonymous user that exposed him is.

As getting down on the internet becomes more common, so does getting fired for doing so. I’m not here to judge, if you want to get down, by all means go for it.

I can’t help but think we’ll be hearing about this guy getting on the OnlyFans money train some day soon.