Met Gains? Jacob deGrom May Be Nearing Anticipated Return

There was a time when New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was on his way to becoming the most dominant pitcher in baseball. After all, the man has won two Cy Young awards.

But that was so yesterday.

Actually, it was just last season when deGrom compiled an eye-popping 1.08 ERA with a 45.1% strikeout rate and 3.4% walk rate in 92 innings. Then he was shut down in early July with a forearm issue. He hasn’t pitched since, having been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder on April 1

Fear not, though, Mets fans. The team released an update Tuesday, and it actually sounds kind of promising. Or at least as if deGrom could return this season.

But one step at a time. For now, the Mets say deGrom is scheduled to have an MRI on the shoulder on Monday. If things look OK, he should be able to begin throwing soon.

“There’s still no timetable on deGrom’s return and won’t be until that MRI next week is complete, although the Mets have not yet placed him on the 60-day injured list,” noted Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. “That leaves open the possibility that he could return before the early-June point that such a move would necessitate.”

Of course, the Mets have played well enough that deGrom’s absence hasn’t been a major concern at this point. Entering Tuesday, they sat in first place in the NL East, winning seven of their first 10.

DeGrom likely wants to return as much as the Mets want him back. After all, he can opt out of his contract at the end of the season, and he has said he intends to do just that. It will be a much smarter move, obviously, if he can return to the pitcher he was before the injuries.

“The right-hander’s current contract would pay him $30.5MM in 2023 and gives the Mets a $32.5MM option on the 2024 season,” Adams wrote.