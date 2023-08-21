Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Once Again, Steals The Show After Epic Victory

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo is becoming a true star in America.

Messi and Inter Miami CF beat Nashville SC Saturday night on penalty kicks to win the Leagues Cup, and it was just the latest sign that the storm of Lionel Messi in America is unstoppable.

He’s turned soccer into a major sports topic in the USA. That’s not the status quo, and fans can thank Messi for the surge in interest.

However, his wife Antonela appears to be the real star.

Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup after beating Nashville SC. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo went viral after the victory. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The broadcast cameras love Antonela Roccuzzo.

In a surprise to literally nobody, the cameras couldn’t seem to get enough of Antonela following her husband’s huge victory.

Yes, he’s the face of soccer in America, but it certainly seems like the cameras prefer to focus on his wife.

For the record, this is just the latest example of the cameras being enamored with Antonela Roccuzzo. It’s happened multiple times before.

At this point, you can almost set your watch to the broadcast crew filming Antonela. The woman just can’t stop winning.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo went viral after Inter Miami CF won the Leagues Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Her husband is the best soccer player on this side of the Atlantic, he just led Inter Miami CF to the Leagues Cup and she’s trending all over the place online.

Is this what it means to be winning at an unstoppable rate? It certainly feels that way.

Messi actually won in life man… pic.twitter.com/C6YKZOoVJf — Sam 💎 (@FcbxSam) August 3, 2023

What will she do next to captivate the attention of the internet? It’s impossible to rule anything out. At this point, Antonela Roccuzzo just shows up and goes viral. What a life to be living.