Messi, Inter Miami Near Deal To Make Him Highest-Paid MLS Player Ever

updated

Lionel Messi is reportedly closing in on a deal to bring his talents to South Beach (or at least South Florida). If it happens, it could make him the highest-paid MLS player ever.

The Sunday Times reported that the 35-year-old Argentinian superstar was close to a deal with Inter Miami CF. The belief is that Messi will sign the deal once his time at the World Cup comes to an end.

If the deal comes to fruition, Messi will likely finish the European season with Paris Saint-Germain. He’d come across the pond to join the club stateside in the summer of 2023.

According to The Times, Messi signing with Miami makes a lot of sense both on and off the field.

Messi has a house in Miami and likes to vacation there. He has also reportedly said that his dream has been to play in the United States.

Plus, Inter Miami has already signed Cesc Fàbregas and Luis Suárez who both played with Messi during his time at FC Barcelona.

David Beckham is co-owner of Inter Miami CF and is thought to be integral in bringing Lionel Messi to the MLS. (Photo by Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

David Beckham Is Reportedly Key To The Deal

Perhaps the biggest aspect of the entire deal, however, is that David Beckham is part of Inter Miami’s ownership group. He also has other ties to both Messi and his current club.

Such a high-profile star coming to Major League Soccer would have a huge impact on not just the league, but all of soccer. That signing would be coming just a few years before the United States, Canada, and Mexico host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

