Messi Bought Team-Branded Headphones For His Inter Miami Teammates

What is the best part about having the best soccer player in the world on your team? It’s probably the part where he scores three goals in two matches, but for the dudes on the Inter Miami FC roster, a set of headphones courtesy of Messi was probably cool too.

When the Argentinian superstar signed in Miami it was like Christmas in more ways than one. One of the most obvious ways was that he rolled into South Florida like Santa Claus bearing a sack full of presents for his new teammates.

Inter Miami FC defender DeAndre Yedlin revealed that Messi gave out pairs of Beats by Dre headphones with the team’s colors and logos.

Messi gifted all of his new Inter Miami teammates with custom Beats by Dre headphones with the club's colors and shield 😯🎧 pic.twitter.com/7rxkmfeJwY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2023

I’ve noticed that headphones are a favorite gift for athletes to buy for their teammates. My guess is it’s because pretty much everyone can use them. You want to get something that isn’t just going to sit in the locker room until the attendant has to toss them in a trash can (or take them home) at the end of the season.

Some may argue that Messi could’ve been a little more creative, but I think everyone can use a good pair of headphones.

Plus, the custom colors look pretty sweet on there. I’m not an Inter Miami fan necessarily but if they had an extra pair of those bad boys floating around the locker room I’d gladly take them off their hands.

It had been a rough season for Inter Miami, but since Messi joined the team they’re 2-0 in the League’s Cup and have made it to the round of 32.

