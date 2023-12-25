Merry Christmas From Maggie Sajak, ‘TITSNOW’ Holiday Decor & The Definitive Christmas Dinner Playlist

Videos by OutKick

Merry Christmas and congratulations! If you’re reading this, you’ve almost made it to the end of the day.

By now you’re all exhausted. I actually wrote this (and this, and this!) last Friday. I’m off today. Right about now, I’d imagine I’m hiding somewhere in my in-laws’ house, just searching for a few minutes of uninterrupted peace.

You all know my stance on Christmas by now. I love the holiday season. I loved yesterday (unless the Dolphins lost, in which case it was miserable). I love doing Santa with my toddler, because she’s finally old enough to get it.

But it’s a DAY. A full day. No breaks or brakes. By now, I woke up at one house, spent the morning at another, went to lunch at another and now I’m back at the house I started in but only for a bit. I’ve got another house to head to for dinner.

You ever gone from house to house to house to house with a 2-year-old on Christmas? Nightcap has been an all-day cap today.

But we’re having fun, right? Right!? Damn straight.

So, we’re gonna deck the halls with Maggie Sajak today, and then do some last-minute decorating up north before ending the day with dinner and a playlist.

I’ll also pump out some Christmas Mount Rushmores one final time this season, do a little gambling for the Giants-Eagles & Ravens-Niners games, and maybe end the day with some MLB Network reporter Kelly Nash. We’ll see.

Grab that Yeti, dump some whiskey in it, make sure to water it down so the rest of the house can’t smell it, and settle in for a Christmas Day Nightcaps!

Class — optional, of course — is in session!

Maggie Sajak decks the halls one final time in 2023

I’m tired, I know you’re tired, so we’re gonna get to the point(s) quickly here today.

I’m sure there are pictures to be taken and toys to put together only for them to break in 24 hours, so here’s Wheel of Fortune Maggie Sajak wishing you a very Merry Christmas for one final time in 2023.

Spin that wheel, Maggie Sajak!

These are the Christmas decorations I’m here for

Merry Christmas, Maggie! Give ’em hell in 2024.

Now, let’s check in on a few Christmas decorations one final time before we’re technically supposed to take them down but we’re all lazy so they stay up well into January.

Frankly, if my lights come down before the Super Bowl it’s a huge win. No shot, though.

As you shut the door on Christmas 2023, make sure these songs are playing one final time

TITSNOW gets me every time. Always a crowd-pleaser. Honestly, I’d leave that up all year. What’s the worst that can happen? Seriously? It’s a win-win if I’ve ever seen one.

Now, I know you’re all getting ready for dinner in some way, shape or form. Christmas dinner is a biggie. A lot of pressure over these next few hours.

For some reason, I never got to my list of Christmas songs this month. Weird. Figured I’d work them into a Nightcaps class or Power Rankings tier, but it just never happened.

So, for those of you who decided to show up today, you are welcome! Here are the ones you have to play over the next few hours before they’re tucked away for the next 11 months.

Merry Christmas from the family by Robert Earl Keen. Grandma got run over by a reindeer by Elmo & Patsy The entire Peanuts Christmas album Christmas in Hollis by Run DMC

Christmas Claymation, NFL gambling & what a power move by Kayne West

At the very least, make sure you play that above song. Please. Especially if you have some liberals in the family over for dinner. Blast it. They’ll probably faint.

Merry Christmas!

While we’re on the topic of Mount Rushmores, I might as well educate everyone just a little bit more.

I’ve spent the better part of the past two weeks watching Rudolph on loop in my house because we introduced it to my daughter and she was instantly hooked. Obsessed.

And you know what? The more I’ve watched it, the more I’ve realized just how much better TV and movies used to be — and it was all just Claymation! None of this Cocomelon nonsense. Just a couple clay figures moving one inch at a time. American innovation at it’s finest.

If you have time tonight when everyone mercifully leaves your house, throw one of these on as you slowly drift away:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Santa Claus is coming to town The year without a Santa Claus Charlie Brown Christmas

That last one isn’t Claymation, but it’s still lowkey hilarious, especially as an adult.

Bonus: this song in Santa Claus is coming to town is electric:

OK, rapid-fire time before we deck the halls with MLB Kelly one final time.

First up? Let’s make some money this afternoon. We’re all broke as hell after this holiday season, so we may as well start inching our way back towards the green.

Philly -13.5 seems good to me. Eagles have been getting torched all week and now get to come home to let it all out against an awful Giants team. Bonus: Jalen Hurts anytime TD. Whatever it is, just put it in. Free money each and every week.

I’ll take the 49ers to cover the 5.5, too, and maybe throw in a little over 1.5 tuddies on Big C*ck Brock Purdy. You might as well see what the CMC anytime TDs odds are, too, while you’re at it.

Again, usually pretty easy money.

Finally — related to absolutely nothing but perhaps some nice dinner table fodder to use — here’s loose cannon Kanye West spreading the joy on Christmas Day:

Kanye West announces plans to build 100,000-acre city in the Middle East https://t.co/LBtIT7pJrI pic.twitter.com/fJ1n3BCEfl — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2023

Kelly Nash takes us into Dec. 26 and beyond

West took to X to reveal his most audacious announcement yet: the creation of DROAM. He aims to build it somewhere in the Middle East, but doesn’t say specifically where.

The city, still in Phase 1 development, boasts plans to span a staggering 100,000 acres — twice the size of New York City. West is actively seeking collaborators, calling upon project managers, engineers, architects, contractors and builders to join the ambitious endeavor.

However, amid this visionary proclamation, reports emerged of West’s Los Angeles church, a property he acquired in March for $1.5 million, now lying in neglect.

And on that happy note, I’ve got yet another house to go to. I’m off the rest of the week, so act right for Anthony and Amber.

See everyone in DROAM when I get back!

Merry Christmas.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Is Maggie Sajak having a better Christmas than you? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.