Mesmerizing Timelapse Shows Mercedes-Benz Stadium Transform From Peach Bowl To Falcons Home Game Overnight

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia hosted a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. It will host an Atlanta Falcons home game on Sunday.

The overnight field transformation is mesmerizing.

Georgia beat Ohio State on a missed field goal as time expired in the Peach Bowl just before midnight on the east coast. The clock hit zero shortly into the new year and the trophy ceremony was held immediately after the game.

Eventually, once the stands had cleared and the Bulldogs had made their way back into the locker room, it was time for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field management team to shine. They had to completely overhaul the look of the field in a span of less than 12 hours.

OHIO STATE and GEORGIA was written in end zones, the Chick-fil-A logo was prominently featured on each 25-yard-line, the College Football Playoff logo was also featured closer to the sideline on the 25s, and The Peach Bowl logo was painted at midfield. Additionally, hashmarks in college football are much further apart than in the NFL.

The field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All of that needed to change so that the Falcons could play on Sunday.

It started with everything on the field (except the numbers and yard lines) being erased.

The field crews hard at work @MBStadium getting the fields ready for the Falcons Cardinals game at 1pm today. #CFBPlayoff #godawgs #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/HnYyMeESYh — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 1, 2023

From there, ATL was written in both end zones, the Falcons logo was painted at the 50-yard-line and the hashmarks were moved. There are also the small details, like “INSPIRE CHANGE” on the sideline.

General view of the field during the national anthem prior to the game between the Los Angles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

It was a completely different looking field in Atlanta, overnight.

The timelapse from the stadium is incredible. Filming began before kickoff on Saturday and the camera rolled all the way until the NFL field was prepped on Sunday morning.

Here is how it went down:

Shoutout to the grounds crew. They are one of the groups that go underappreciated in sports.

They waited patiently for the Georgia celebration to end and went to work. It took them all night to get it done, but they did. And you might not have thought twice about it without the timelapse!