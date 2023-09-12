Men’s Health Rips Jets QB Aaron Rodgers For Achilles Tear, Quickly Deletes Post

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a devastating injury just four plays into his tenure with the team. The future Hall of Fame quarterback completely tore his left Achilles and is out for the season. Reactions to the injury have varied, but Men’s Health took a particularly interesting approach.

The magazine interviewed Rodgers last December and wrote a feature article about his admitted use of ayahuasca, among other things. In an effort to capitalize on the injury news, Men’s Health re-posted their nine-month old article on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The four-time NFL MVP talks ayahuasca, self-love and miracles (and not the rigorous Achilles routine he probably should’ve been doing before last night’s game,” the post said with a link to the article.

Men’s Health deleted the post shortly after, but not before an X user named @Doctor_Brooks grabbed a screenshot.

Men’s health was quick to judge & then deleted it. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eZeCmLyd8c — Brooks (@Doctor_Brooks) September 12, 2023

Brooks said he went to comment on the post, but realized Men’s Health took it down. So, he snapped a screenshot.

It later replaced the post with a much more vanilla one.

The four-time #NFL MVP suffered a serious injury during last night's game that might impact his entire season. https://t.co/qtgzTzwecM — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) September 12, 2023

OutKick reached out to Men’s Health for comment on the post, subsequent deletion and replacement but have yet to hear back from the magazine.

Men’s Health blames Aaron Rodgers for Achilles injury suffered during Monday night’s Jets game

The problem with the post from Men’s Health, among other things, is that it infers that Rodgers is at fault for the injury.

Had he properly trained his Achilles tendon, this might not have happened. At least, that’s the implication.

Except, that’s a strange position for a health magazine to take. NFL players suffer Achilles injuries due to the nature of the game. Rodgers’ foot stuck in the ground as Bills defender Leonard Floyd tackled him.

Following New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles, Men’s Health ripped him for not properly training the tendon. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

It was a freak injury. Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a similar injury on Sunday. Men’s Health did not post about Dobbins’ lack of pregame Achilles training.

Plus, Rodgers gave his time and spoke to the magazine at length for a feature article that the brand is still promoting nine months later.

More than likely, Men’s Health tried to make a joke and it didn’t work. That happens, and this is not to say that the magazine needs to be cancelled, or anything like that.

However, it serves as a reminder that the Internet never forgets.

Think before you hit that “post” button, people.