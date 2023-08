Videos by OutKick

There is declining number of men wanting to enlist in the military, at the same time that men are lying about their gender to compete in women’s sports. OutKick’s Charly Arnolt notes the dichotomy and has something to say about it.

WATCH:

Men used to lie about their age to enlist in wars, now they compete in women’s sports… pic.twitter.com/FNoegeKIls — OutKick (@Outkick) August 9, 2023

