Memphis KFC Workers Save Kidnapped Woman Who Left A Note ‘Begging For Help’

KFC workers at a Memphis store should be hailed as heroes after the service they performed Saturday when a woman passed workers a note “begging for help,” according to the Memphis Police Department.

Instead of jerking around on their phones or punching each other in the kitchen, police say the KFC workers stepped up for society and took action.

“The female that wrote the note was still on the business lot accompanied by a male. As officers approached the couple, the man ran on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended and identified as Diego Glay,” Memphis police said in a statement.

According to the woman who wrote the note, she got to Memphis via Greyhound and met up with Glay, her boyfriend. There was an argument and the woman tried to leave him “several times” and head home, but Glay held her against her will and was armed with a handgun.

Now, I know the whole fast-food worker wage thing has society completely triggered, but if the workers are going to solve crime cases, it might not be a bad investment by police to start putting these workers through training to scoop mashed potatoes and solve cold cases when the drive-thru is slow.

Or better yet, with Memphis looking to hire 300 police officers, maybe the workers want to get out of the chicken-slinging business and get a taste of that police pension.