Ja Morant Says He’s ‘Never Had An Alcohol Problem’

Ja Morant wants people to know he doesn’t struggle with alcohol.

Morant is expected to make his return to the court tonight against the Houston Rockets after missing several games following his gun incident in a Colorado strip club.

The superstar guard flashed a weapon while partying at Shotgun Willie’s, and initially stepped away before the NBA came in and suspended him. Morant also attended rehab for a brief period of time.

Now, he wants people to know alcohol is not an issue with.

Ja Morant denies having an alcohol issue.

“I don’t have an alcohol problem. Never had an alcohol problem,” Morant told the media Tuesday ahead of his expected return, according to the New York Post.

While Morant has never had an alcohol issue that has publicly been disclosed, there is a well-known viral video of hammering drinks like he’s a kid in college.

However, it’s hard to really take anything away from that. Getting after it every once in awhile certainly isn’t a problem. Getting after it regularly is a very different story.

Morant now starts his comeback.

Ja Morant now has the opportunity to write an incredible comeback story after multiple issues off the court. Again, alcohol has never really been the focus. However, there has been a disturbing pattern allegedly involving guns and very stupid decisions.

Here’s a quick rundown of the problems and allegations he’s faced:

The past several months have been nothing short of an absolute disaster for the talented young NBA guard. Whether rap music is to blame as Patrick Beverley suggested or something else is motivating his behavior, Ja Morant needs to get it turned around.

He’s now been away for several games, and is slated to return tonight. Americans love a great comeback story. Ja can now write his own, but the margin for error is razor thin.

If he messes up again, he could be in serious trouble with the league.

For Ja Morant’s sake, let’s hope he’s telling the truth about not having an alcohol problem. The young man has a very bright future if he can just stay out of his own way.