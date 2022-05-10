Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant ‘Doubtful’ To Return This Postseason

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is likely to miss the rest of the NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday, as relayed by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, that Morant had suffered a bone bruise during Saturday’s Game 3 and “is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs.”

Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2022

Fans who tuned in to Saturday’s Game 3 between the Warriors and Grizzlies are still debating whether Golden State’s Jordan Poole deliberately tugged on Morant’s right knee to cause the untimely injury.

Morant was ruled out of Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors after dealing with “right knee soreness.”

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee.



(via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/9XhvkPfYxG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2022

The Grizzlies face an elimination game against the Warriors on Wednesday as Golden State leads the series, 3-1.

In April, Morant was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player, as relayed by HoopsWire. He finished his season averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 57 appearances.

