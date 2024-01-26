Memphis DJ ‘Slick Rick’ Found Decapitated In His Home By Brother As City’s Reputation Takes Yet Another Hit

Videos by OutKick

Rick Buchanan, a local DJ in Memphis known as ‘Slick Rick,’ was found decapitated in his home on Wednesday afternoon with his own brother being the one to discover the gruesome scene.

John Buchanan spoke with Fox 13 not long after he discovered his brother’s body beheaded.

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something,” John said. “I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”

He later explained that Rick was gripping his keys and that his pants were pulled down when he discovered the body. John also noted that the backdoor to the home was open.

The Memphis Police Department is searching for details about the DJ’s death amid an ongoing investigation.

‘Slick Rick’ had been a long-time performer in the Memphis area up until 2014 when he was shot outside of a club. According to John Buchanan, from that point forward it was hard for his brother to find work as he was mostly interested in staying inside his home with his dog, Lucky.

A person being decapitated certainly draws attention to Memphis, which has had its fair share of wildly violent and inexplicable crimes.

In November 2023, a doctor who worked at St. Jude Children’s Hospital was murdered while on a walk with his family in a popular downtown park. A senseless gunman killed four people in September 2022 while driving around the city shooting people at random. That senseless act of violence came less than 48 hours after Eliza Fletcher’s body was found after she was abducted while on a run near the University of Memphis campus.