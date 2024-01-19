Memphis Criminals Brave The Elements, Attempt To Rob Amazon 18-Wheeler Stuck In Ice

Videos by OutKick

Not even freezing temperatures, wind chills below zero, and ice-covered roads slow down criminals in Memphis, and the driver of an 18-wheeler learned that the hard way.

Memphis, just like the majority of the United States this week, has been hit with wickedly low temperatures and over six inches of snow in some areas. Six inches of snow in the Memphis area equates to about three feet of snow in places that regularly get snow given the lack of resources and preparation the city put forth ahead of the brutally cold spell.

Frozen streets got the best of many 18-wheelers in the area this week. But a jackknifed truck wasn’t the only issue one Amazon driver in Memphis endured.

According to the driver who spoke with Fox 13, he was making his way into town from Atlanta for a drop-off at an Amazon facility in Southeast Memphis. After unfortunately getting stuck in a ditch, the man later heard rumblings from outside of the rig. He popped his head out of the truck to give things a look. He said around 10 people were trying to cut into the back to try and steal whatever was inside.

Thankfully, there was no sort of confrontation. The driver said the mob ran off after they realized he was still inside the truck.

Not The First Time In Memphis

Eighteen-wheelers being robbed on the street is nothing new for Memphis.

In November, a FedEx truck that was caught up in a traffic jam was targeted by a group. The truck was robbed in the middle of the street at around 8:30 PM with dozens of witnesses around. Those particular criminals got away with four Kicker Speakers 6X9, one vehicle headlight, one 14-piece pot and pan set, a cardboard box of airlines, and three Direct TV cable boxes. Three men who allegedly took place in the FedEx robbery were detained shortly after their display of idiocy.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris