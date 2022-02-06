Memphis BLM Founder Sent To Prison For Illegal Voting

Videos by OutKick

Memphis Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses received a six-year prison sentence for illegal voting registration in Tennessee.

Moses, 44, was actually ordered to spend six years and one day behind bars. Apparently, she registered to vote while hiding felony convictions from 2015. That’s a big no-no.

“You tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation,” Shelby County Judge Michael Ward told Moses in court, via the Washington Post reported.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, via NY Post

She was placed on probation for the tampering charge and it was ruled she can’t vote in Tennessee for seven years. Given the time of the

“Moses has maintained that she was under the impression that her voting rights had been restored when she went to vote in 2019,” the New York Post reported.

Yeah, sure. Honest mistake. Or something.

Follow Sam Amico’s unmatched NBA coverage @AmicoHoops and HoopsWire.com