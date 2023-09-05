College Students Hit The Water When Pier Collapses In Absurd Video

Videos by OutKick

Several people suffered minor injuries when a pier at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin collapsed.

The Memorial Union Terrace is a hot spot on campus for students to relax, throw on a swimsuit, have a few cold adult beverages and unwind.

I’ve been there more times than I’d like to admit. It’s a great spot when the weather is warm. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse Monday.

Up to 80 people were on a pier celebrating Labor Day when the entire thing just collapsed and went into the water.

Fortunately, there weren’t any super serious injuries suffered. That seems nothing short of a miracle. The city’s fire department announced one person had to go to the hospital, and is expected to be fine. Five other people also suffered injuries.

The fact up to 80 people were on that pier and there weren’t several serious injuries is truly incredible. Everyone involved should have gone out and bought a lottery ticket.

That’s about the best luck imaginable. Granted, the water there isn’t that deep. It’s pretty shallow, but the material and people all crashing down at once could have easily pinned someone under water.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. A couple scrapes and bruises, and one person with non-life threatening injuries had to go to the hospital.

A few people suffered minor injuries when a pier at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin collapsed on Labor Day. (Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Having said that, these students at least have one hell of an incredible story going forward. They’re forever the group that survived a pier collapse. Not a bad story over beers at all. Also, if you ever are in Madison, definitely get to the Memorial Union Terrace for a couple beers. You definitely don’t want to miss it.