Melvin Gordon Rushes To Russell Wilson’s Defense

Melvin Gordon wants people to stop trashing Russell Wilson.

The Broncos QB has become public enemy number one this season in the NFL after putting together a horrible season.

Denver is 4-11 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett got the boot after a humiliating loss to the Rams. Wilson’s play has fallen off a cliff, and that’s made him a prime target for blame and criticism.

First, Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy called out the “false statements” being made about Wilson, including that he has his own office and private parking space.

I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ 💯 https://t.co/G8sTe3Hllg — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

In response to the Broncos WR’s tweet, the former Denver running back also showed support for Wilson and added, “The slander is beyond crazy.”

Gordon and Wilson both also played for the Wisconsin Badgers in college.

Preach ‼️‼️‼️ can’t talk too much cuz we play this week. But @DangeRussWilson you already know you him gang !!!. The slander is beyond crazy https://t.co/gIRAD09QHq — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 29, 2022

How much criticism does Russell Wilson deserve?

While not everything is on Wilson, you simply can’t ignore how poorly he’s played this season. The buck stops with the QB at the end of the day.

It might not be fair, but it’s true. The team averages just 15.5 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst year of his NFL career.

The former Seahawks star has a career low completion percentage, career low TD:INT ratio and a career low QBR.

Broncos believe Russell Wilson can be fixed. (Credit: Getty Images)

If the season ended right now, he’d also finished tied for a career low yards per attempt. Things have gone horribly wrong, and while there are problems all over the place, he deserves a lot of the criticism. Is some of it over the line? Sure. Pretty much anything related to off the field activities isn’t necessary.

However, when it comes to what fans have seen on the field, the Broncos are laughably bad and Wilson shares a large part of the responsibility.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are terrible. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Broncos have just two regular season games left, and then it will be time to hit the reset button in the offseason. Something has to change, and that definitely starts with the man under center.