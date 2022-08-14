Melvin Gordon Practicing With His Phone Stuffed In His Sock Is Innovation At Its Finest

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been dealing with a foot injury, so when he took the field during warmups on Saturday with what appeared to be a pad on his right foot, it didn’t come as a surprise.

The thing is, it wasn’t a pad sticking out from his sock, it was actually his cell phone.

Arran Andersen of Fox 31 thought he may have had a scoop on Gordon’s foot injury, but Gordon corrected him letting him know what was in his sock had nothing to do with his banged-up foot.

Hahaha that's my cellphone sir… https://t.co/7PdsdQeoeJ — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) August 14, 2022

While it may seem ridiculous for Gordon, or anyone, to practice or warm up with their phone in their sock, it actually makes all the sense in the world.

The one downside of Bluetooth headphones is that you have to keep your phone on you in order to have them work. Running around with a phone in your pocket likely falling out every couple of minutes is less than ideal.

Gordon putting his phone inside his snug sock is a pretty genius move. Sure, it’s probably not the most comfortable thing in the world, but if he’s simply doing pass-catching drills and not running all over the field, the phone in the sock is a no-brainer.