Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is now guarded by police following the events against Michigan.

Eight MSU players are suspended for their alleged roles in the beatdown and assault of Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.

In a video shared by the Woodward Sports Network, Mel Tucker showed up to his weekly radio appearance with a police officer “due to the excessive backlash and death threats since the tunnel incident.” It’s the first time ever that Tucker has appeared at his radio show flanked by armed security.

Tucker also reiterated that the Spartans are cooperating with police.

Due to the excessive backlash and death threats since the Tunnel Incident, Mel Tucker has shown up to his weekly Spartan Media Network Show with security for the first time ever.



🎥 via | @Owen_Oszust pic.twitter.com/M297sK3IsE — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 3, 2022

The fact Tucker now has armed security really does go to show just how crazy this situation has gotten. What was supposed to be a fun rivalry game turned into an incredibly violent and brutal situation.

Players are suspended, police are investigating and Jim Harbaugh believes serious criminal charges will be filed.

There’s simply no excuse for the conduct that happened last Saturday night.

ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Woq3UDl8Xj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2022

Now, Mel Tucker has at least one police officer with him because there’s apparently threats against him. It’s safe to say things are completely off the rails.

It’s an embarrassment for Michigan State, Tucker, the Big Ten and anyone sending in threats. You’re a clown if you’re making death threats.

Michigan State suspends players after brawl against Michigan. Eight players are suspended. Police are also investigating. Will players get arrested? (Credit: Michigan State athletics)

Hopefully, the situation can be resolved as quickly as possible. The longer this goes, the worse it looks for everyone involved.