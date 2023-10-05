Mel Tucker’s Lawyer Claims Hundreds of Text Messages From Brenda Tracy Show Coach Was Wrongly Fired

Videos by OutKick

Michigan State ousted football head coach Mel Tucker over claims made by Brenda Tracy, alleging inappropriate conversations over the phone, including “phone sex.” Hundreds of new text messages and communications presented by Tucker’s legal team reveal a possible intent to extort the coach during a time of financial hardship for Tracy.

“This apparent attempted cover-up alone should tell you about the type of person who made these baseless allegations against Mr. Tucker,” the documents read, exposing Tracy’s consensual exchanges between Tracy and Mel Tucker leading up to the alleged harassment.

Communications by Tracy detailed financial issues during her relationship with Tucker, admitting she was down to “she was down to $5,” and encountered issues paying outstanding IRS debts. One of the more pointed texts by Tracy contemplated being a victim “taking on a $95M coach.”

The release noted that Tucker’s team obtained 20,000 communications from 2021 sent by Brenda Tracy that paint a different story.

MSU fired Tucker in September over Tracy’s allegations of sexual harassment, claiming “non-consensual phone sex” with the ex-coach. Highlighted messages emphasized Tracy’s consensual relationship, discussions with Tucker, and references to also engaging in a relationship with Georgia Tech basketball coach Damon Stoudamire (who is married).

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tucker’s legal team released a statement addressing MSU’s Board of Trustees and interim President [Teresa] Woodruff, stating that Tucker will not attend the Title IX hearings on Thursday and Friday because of a “serious medical issue.”

The statement began,

“I write this letter on behalf of our client, Mel Tucker, as it appears that you have not been

provided complete and accurate information regarding the ‘investigation’ and surrounding

circumstances that gave rise to Mr. Tucker’s recent employment termination.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the messages revealed by Tucker’s team.

“They literally have text messages from Brenda Tracy saying she has no money and is trying to get paid by Mel Tucker by making this claim. Michigan State should reinstate Mel Tucker immediately and Brenda Tracy should be prosecuted to full extent of the law.”

With extortion attempts in sports taking center stage this week, Clay also called out ESPN’s reporting for purposefully omitting the texts from their coverage; again giving leeway to the accuser.

“ESPN should have to comment on why their reporters were engaging in secret communications with Brenda Tracy here. Was this disclosed? I doubt it. They helped lead the charge to get Mel Tucker fired based on bogus allegations. Ugly.”

@espn should have to comment on why their reporters were engaging in secret communications with Brenda Tracy here. Was this disclosed? I doubt it. They helped lead the charge to get Mel Tucker fired based on bogus allegations. Ugly. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 5, 2023

As OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported, Mel Tucker asserted, in his defense, that the matter was not a Title IX investigation, but rather an inquiry into Tucker’s private life for policy violations, hoping to cut the coach loose over his expensive contract. Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract in 2021.

“Yes, I did have a late-night intimate conversation with Ms. Tracy in April 2022,” Tucker’s statement against Tracy’s claims read. “Again, as even Ms. Tracy’s statements to the investigator confirm, this conversation had nothing to do with the University and was outside of the scope of Title IX or any University policy.”

The letter also alleges that Brenda Tracy attempted to delete these phone conversations while Alvarado was on a deathbed.

Below are several messages exchanged (Sept. ’21) between Tracy and her now-deceased friend of 21 years, Ahlan Alvarado.

TRACY: Damon is so cute in his tight shirt and pants lol. I like seeing him on tv.

TRACY: Coach Tucker told me he loved me last night. It wasn’t weird tho. He made sure I knew it was about being a friend.

ALVARADO: In other news lol. Coach Tucker isn’t going anywhere either.

Tracy sent to Alvarado (Oct. ’21) while visiting Stoudamire in Boston

TRACY: [H]e chose the flight that gets me there the earliest for us to spend more time together … [h]is place is so nice.

Additional messages from Brenda Tracy

TRACY: I saw an interview with Tucker about the practice and he said ‘Brenda Tracy was in town and educating our players is important’ or something similar but not she’s serving as captain. Or we’re wearing shirts to raise awareness or even a mention of set the expectation. I wonder if it’s bc of the behind the scenes stuff that he’s now being weird[.] Like he’s nervous to talk about me now? ‘She’s in town’ what??

TRACY: I gotta step all the way away. I can’t have this messing with the message or mission[.] That’s not something I can do.

TRACY: MSU posted and Coach isn’t being weird at all. Feels like all is good[.] And I all of a sudden have a tshirt discussion with licensing at MSU and some non athletic staff and a T-shirt company[.] Blessings on blessings when you stay the course and do what’s right. . . . No regrets. My heart is good and so is my conscience[.]

