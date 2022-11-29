Megyn Kelly Destroys Kim Kardashian Over Balenciaga Child BDSM Photo Response

Megyn Kelly didn’t mince words Tuesday when she destroyed Kim Kardashian for her ridiculous response to the Balenciaga child BDSM teddy bear photo shoot that has adults with their brains screwed on straight absolutely livid.

Calling Kardashian, who has a business relationship with the clothing company, a “disgusting, shameful billionaire,” Kelly, on her Sirius XM show, pummeled the actress for “refusing to disassociate from the brand even though she’s a billionaire.”

“She’s a disgusting, shameful billionaire because the money is worth more than her morals and the protection of these children to her,” Kelly continued.

Megyn Kelly called Kim Kardashian a “disgusting, shameful billionaire,” for her handling of the Balenciaga child BDSM teddy bear photo controversy. Getty Images)

On Sunday, Kardashian and her team put out a ridiculous statement that was clearly written to be a press release devoid of any human emotion over little kids being subjected to holding tedding bears in bondage gear.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kim (and her PR team) wrote on Twitter.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she added while noting that she’s “re-evaluating” her working relationship with the brand.

So courageous, Kim.

Balenciaga ran these photos of children holding teddy bears in S&M gear on its website. / Balenciaga

Kardashian has been a recurring target for Kelly, who, in September, went after Kim for her “self-promotional, out of control focus on one’s self. Ego. Clicks. Likes,” Kelly said on her Sirius XM show.

“I do blame them. I do. I’ve interviewed them and asked them if they’re a force for good or a force for evil. And they gave me their answer and the more I’ve watched them over the years the more I think it’s evil. I don’t think it’s healthy and that’s what I object to — disgusting vanity.”

“The selfie culture is abhorrent to me.”

And right on cue, the Balenciaga story backs up Kelly’s belief. This is all starting to play out exactly as Kelly predicted.

“Her life is one long vanity project and she’s bringing our children down with her. That’s what I object to. She and her sisters.”