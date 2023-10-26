Meghan Markle Reportedly In Works With Amazon To Make Podcast After Being Dropped From Spotify

Videos by OutKick

Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch a podcast with Amazon’s Audible platform in a deal that is purportedly going to give the Duchess of Sussex millions of dollars.

The move comes just months after Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s podcast was dropped from Spotify after just 12 episodes in which they were allegedly paid over $20 million. The fallout was a disaster. Bill Simmons claimed that the two did literally nothing for it (they aren’t cutting and pasting audio clips in Adobe Audition) Simmons went on to call them “f’n grifters” and for some reason Amazon is all about them.

Talk about “fool me once, shame on you… fool me twice, shame on me.” I can’t even feel bad for Amazon if they’re stupid enough to go along with this.

According to the UK Mirror, an insider told them that “Word of mouth is spreading that it [Markle’s podcast] will lead to a huge payout, even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out.” The source also added that the potential deal would “make or break” Markle in Hollywood as her brand continues to fail because no one knows what exactly she does.

Family Guy is now getting in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mockery. Even Hollywood doesn’t know why Netflix is paying them any money!! Hysterical! pic.twitter.com/olD7SsMTAv — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 24, 2023

SOUTH PARK FAMOUSLY RIPPED MARKLE AND HARRY

Apparently Amazon isn’t up on all things pop culture these days. Meghan Markle has been ripped by South Park and Family Guy in the last few months alone. That’s a rare feat and not a great one to have. After being labeled a hypocrite for her claim that she wants privacy only to then continue to put herself out there, Markle isn’t exactly a must-listen to podcast show – as her low Spotify podcast numbers show.

Sometimes people tune into something just to see it be a crap show. But Markle doesn’t have that appeal – she doesn’t resonate like other celebrities and personalities do and can still command an audience.

I mean, she claimed that her and Harry were in a high speed chase across Manhattan as they escaped paparazzi, yet the heavily surveilled NYC that has a camera on nearly every block wasn’t able to prove this happened whatsoever. And that’s who you want to do business with?!

Unfortunately for Amazon and Audible, they are gearing up for a potential disaster. I can’t wait for the inevitable statement when Markle decides to “mutually part” with the company as the two decide to go their separate ways. You know it’s only a matter of time.

I’ll send them this article when it does with three words in the email subject: Told You So!