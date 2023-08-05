Mega Millions Jackpot Could Set New Record At $1.55 Billion

Videos by OutKick

Welp, nobody won.

The numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20. But nobody won.

That’s 31 drawings in a row where not a single soul picked all six Mega Millions numbers correctly. In fact, the last time anyone hit the jackpot was April 18.

Now, according to Mega Millions, that grand prize could hit a whopping $1.55 billion on Tuesday — breaking the previous record of $1.537 billion.

That’s enough to pay Patrick Mahomes his full contract nearly three and a half times.

Heck, you could buy about one sixth of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. Or a private jet to take you cross-country every week for Big Ten game days. Or maybe, like, 12 WNBA teams!

I kid. But the possibilities are really endless.

Of course, the lump sum would just be a measly $757 million after taxes, but I’m sure you could make it work.

The $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot would be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. One person won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California in November 2022, while three winners split a $1.585 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million. So you better be rubbing your lucky rabbit’s foot.

But there are smaller prizes, too.

Seven tickets sold across Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers in Friday’s drawing. And two lucky people in Michigan and Tennessee won $2 million each by matching the first five and activating the Megaplier.

I regret to inform you I was neither the $1 million nor the $2 million Tennessee winner.

Anyway, the next Mega Millions drawing happens Tuesday night, so get your ticket now.

By this time next year, you could be sitting pretty in a hilltop mansion overlooking all of us poors.